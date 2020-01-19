IN BRIEF
Osaka, Williams pick up wins at Australian Open
Naomi Osaka won the tournament opening match for her dad at the Australian Open. Serena Williams won hers for her daughter.
For something new, Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, was in the crowd watching as the defending champion reeled off the last four games to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4.
Williams started her bid for a first major title as a mom when she beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3. Williams has won the title seven times in Australia, and is aiming for an all-time record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title. She hasn’t added to her career tally since victory at the 2017 Australian Open, and then becoming Olympia’s mom.
OU wrestlers outlast West Virginia
The Oklahoma wrestling team jumped to an early lead Sunday, then held on for a 22-18 win over West Virginia at McCasland Field House in Norman.
OU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) took a lead with wins from Christian Moody at 125 pounds (8-4 decision) and Anthony Madrigal at 133 (20-4 technical fall) to open the match.
The Sooners would later add victories by Jacob Butler at 149 (10-0 major decision), Justin Thomas at 157 (7-5), Anthony Mantanona at 174 (8-0 major decision) and Darrien Roberts at 184 (7-3).
Oklahoma travels to North Dakota State and South Dakota State next weekend.
TU tennis teams pick up two victories each
The Tulsa women’s tennis team improved to 5-0 with a pair of wins in the Hurricane Invitational at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
A victory by the No. 1 doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner lifted the Hurricane to a 7-0 win over Montana State. TU then defeated Wyoming 6-1, with singles wins from Okalova, Ploner, Shura Poppe, Laia Conde Monfort and Lian Benedejcic.
TU will compete at the ITA Kick-Off next weekend in Durham, North Carolina.
The TU men (4-0) played Bryant twice, winning both by scores of 6-1.
No. 9 OSU wrestlers defeat No. 10 Pitt
In a battle of top-10 teams at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 10 Pittsburgh 30-10 on Saturday night.
OSU’s Nick Piccininni defeated Pitt’s Louis Newell by fall at 4:15 in the 125-pound match. Piccininni became the 44th Cowboy to reach 100 career victories.
Other OSU winners were Dusty Hone at 141 (7-1 decision), Boo Lewallen at 149 (technical fall, 19-4), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (9-8), Travis Wittlake at 165 (9-2), Andrew Shomers at 174 (10-0 major decision), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (6-4) and Dakota Geer at 197 (6-2).
The Cowboys (7-1, 3-0 Big 12) will travel to Northern Iowa and Iowa State next weekend.