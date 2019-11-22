IN BRIEF
Cowgirl soccer falls to Santa Clara in NCAAs
The Oklahoma State soccer team’s season ended Friday as the 12th-ranked Cowgirls lost 3-1 to No. 20 Santa Clara in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship in Los Angeles.
The Cowgirls, a No. 3 national seed, ended their season with a 16-3-3 record.
With just under two minutes left, the Cowgirls got on the board when Gabriella Coleman collected her ninth goal of the season off an assist from Charmé Morgan.
TU falls in AAC tourney
The Tulsa volleyball team fell in four sets to Central Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.
The No. 6-seeded Golden Hurricane (15-15) lost 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18.
Dilara Gedikoglu paced the Hurricane with a game-high 16 kills and had 14 digs for her 15th double-double of the season. Mariah Pardo came off the bench to add 14 assists and 13 digs for her sixth double-double.
Tulsa now awaits a potential bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Roughnecks re-sign dos Santos Prazeres
Tulsa Roughnecks FC announced Friday it re-signed forward Marlon dos Santos Prazeres to a multiyear contract, pending league and federation approval.
Marlon scored five goals and added three assists last season. The 24-year-old from Brazil was signed in August and immediately provided a boost to the lineup. In Marlon’s nine matches, Tulsa went 4-3-2, the team’s best stretch of the season.