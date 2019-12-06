IN BRIEF
TU volleyball tops Santa Clara in NVIC
The Tulsa volleyball team defeated Santa Clara 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 late Thursday in Long Beach, California, to advance to the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The Golden Hurricane (17-16, 8-8 The American) will play Weber State or Wyoming next week.
The win marks the first time the Golden Hurricane has won multiple matches in a single postseason.
Taylor Horsfall led all players with 16 digs. She now stands 17 digs shy of breaking the program record for career digs.
Hannah Overmyer finished just short of a double-double with nine kills and eight digs. Mariah Pardo registered a team-high 18 assists, followed by Roosa Rautio with 15.
OSU coaches honored
Oklahoma State’s coaching staff was named the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Midwest Region Staff of the Year, it was announced Friday.
The region includes the programs from the Big 12, Mid-American, Missouri Valley and Southland conferences.
Along with 15th-year head coach Colin Carmichael, associate head coach Justin Elkington, assistant coach Karen Hancock, volunteer assistant Michael O’Hare and strength & conditioning coach Mallory Fowlkes helped the Cowgirls achieve success in 2019.
OSU finished with a 16-3-3 record, the fifth-most wins in a season in program history. The Cowgirls won the Big 12 Conference regular season championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.