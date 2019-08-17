IN BRIEF
Tulsa Little League team ends year in World Series
The Tulsa National Little League team went 1-2 during its stay at the Junior League Baseball World Series earlier this week in Taylor, Michigan.
Tulsa National, the Southwest Region champion, began play with a 9-5 win over the host team, Michigan District 5 on Aug. 11. A three-run fifth inning pushed Tulsa to a 7-3 advantage in the win.
On Monday, Tulsa National dropped a 6-2 decision to the West Region team from Fullerton, California. Tulsa National’s run then came to an end on Tuesday with a 19-3 loss to the East Region representative, from Berlin, Maryland.
Fullerton, California is playing the team from Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN2 for the championship.
Former Cowboy comes up short at wrestle-off
Former Oklahoma State wrestler Alex Dieringer dropped two bouts (3-2, 4-2) to reigning World champion Kyle Dake in a special delayed wrestle off Saturday in Round Rock, Texas, narrowly missing making his first U.S. World Team.
The 79-kilogram contest was moved to Texas following a request from Dake in June. Dake is ranked No. 1 in the world with Dieringer coming in at No. 4.
Rain hands Newgarden Indycar Pocono pole
IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden will start on the pole at Pocono Raceway after rain washed out qualifying on Saturday in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
The field for Sunday’s race was set on points: Alexander Rossi starts second, followed by Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon. With four races left this season, Newgarden holds a 16-point advantage over Rossi in the championship standings. Pagenaud is 47 points back while Dixon, the reigning IndyCar champion, trails by 62.
Pocono will be the fourth of five oval races in IndyCar this season. Team Penske has held the edge on ovals, with Newgarden winning at Texas and Iowa, and Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500.