IN BRIEF
TU’s Igbanu named to AAC weekly honor roll
The University of Tulsa senior forward Martins Igbanu was named to the last American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll of the season, the league announced Monday.
OU’s Reaves named Big 12 Player of the Week
Oklahoma junior guard Austin Reaves has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Reaves led the conference in scoring with 27.0 points, shooting 51.6% from the field and 95% (19-of-20) at the foul line. He added averages of 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.
OU, OSU baseball players win conference awards
Oklahoma freshman Peyton Graham was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after hitting .500 in five games last week, the conference office announced Monday.
Oklahoma State’s Parker Scott and Justin Campbell also were honored by the conference. Scott was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Campbell was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.
OU’s Nichols named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week
Oklahoma senior Maggie Nichols was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time this season, the conference announced Monday. The Little Canada, Minn., native now has 25 career honors and 16 Gymnast of the Week honors.
Rogers State headed to NCAA DII tourney
The No. 15 Rogers State men’s basketball earned an at-large bid and was named the No. 6 seed in the Central Regional in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Hillcats (24-6) will face No. 3 seed Southeastern Oklahoma (23-8) in the opening round at noon Saturday at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri.