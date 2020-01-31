IN BRIEF
Lockett nominated for Washington award
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been nominated for Washington state’s Male Sports Star of the Year.
Lockett, a former Booker T. Washington standout, will be competing against Washington midfielder Blake Bodily, Washington State running back Max Borghi, Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz and Washington guard Matisse Thybulle for the honor.
The winner will be revealed Feb. 6.
Roses for Kobe and Gianna as Lakers return to action
Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended. On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.
Friday at Staples Center was unlike any other.
Later on, there would be a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers, their first since Bryant’s death on Sunday.
Inside the Lakers locker room, Bryant’s No. 24 gold jersey hung next to LeBron James’ locker. It was Bryant’s locker when he helped the team win five NBA championships during his 20 years in L.A.
“He’s been really a tower of strength for all of us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James. “We’re following his lead.”