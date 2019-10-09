IN BRIEF
OSU’s Gray, OU’s Llanusa receive preseason honorsOklahoma State’s Vivian Gray and Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Last year, Gray was an honorable mention All-American, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick.
Llanusa earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors last season.
The honors were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
Hurricane men, women fall in main draw
The University of Tulsa competed in the singles and doubles main draws on Wednesday at the Saint Francis Health System ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
TU men’s sophomore and No. 96 Kody Pearson fell to Andres Martin of Georgia Tech 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.
TU freshman Juan Pablo Cenoz lost in straight sets to No. 17 Adam Walton of Tennessee 6-3, 6-2.
In the men’s doubles main draw, TU sophomores Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwall-Jones lost to Baylor’s Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto 6-4, 6-4.
For the women, TU’s Vera Ploner lost 6-1, 6-4 to No. 50 Angela Kulikov of USC.
Rain delayed the matches of the Hurricane’s No. 73 Martina Okalova and the No. 5 duo of Okalova and Ploner and Marina Davtyan and Shura Poppe.
MIAA men’s, women’s basketball polls released
The Northeastern State men’s basketball team was picked by MIAA coaches to finish fifth this season in the 14-team league, it was announced Wednesday.
In the media poll, also released Wednesday, the RiverHawks were picked to finish lower, at 12th, the same as last season.
Rogers State was chosen ninth by the coaches and 11th by the media.
Northwest Missouri led the way in both polls.
The NSU and RSU women’s basketball teams were slotted in the bottom tier of their polls.
Coaches picked NSU to finish 12th and RSU 13th. The Hillcats and RiverHawks swapped places in the media poll at 12th and 13th.
Fort Hays State was picked to win the conference in both polls.