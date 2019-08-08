IN BRIEF
Mikulak surges to lead at Gymnastics Championships
Sam Mikulak surged to the lead at the U.S. men’s gymnastics championships Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, moving closer to a sixth national title after posting an all-around score of 86.750, well clear of 2017 national champion and Oklahoma standout Yul Moldauer.
The 26-year-old Mikulak put together a dazzling routine on parallel bars and his score of 15.35 was the highest of the night on any event to help give the two-time Olympian a massive cushion heading into Saturday’s final.
The Americans are in the process of trying to decipher who will make up the team that will head to world championships in October. The first night of nationals did little to clear the picture.
Moldauer is in second place at 84.000, with Shane Wiskus and Akash Modi tied for third at 83.950, followed by a significant drop off to the rest of the field on a night filled with more stumbles than standout performances.
Donnell Whittenburg, an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, is seventh at 81.100.
OSU wrestler Fix to debut at Pan-American Games
Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix will compete Friday at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, his international debut at the Senior level.
The Sand Springs native and three-time Tulsa World Wrestler of the Year takes on Daniel Alves Do Nascimento of Brazil in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday.
Fix defeated 2017 World silver medalist Thomas Gilman in June for the 57-kilogram spot on the U.S. Men’s Freestyle roster.
Cowgirls seventh, OU eighth in Big 12 soccer poll
The Big 12 Conference’s women’s soccer coaches chose West Virginia the Big 12 favorite in Monday’s preseason poll.
The Mountaineers garnered four first-place votes, while defending champion Baylor was picked second with three first-place votes. Texas also received three first-place votes for third.
Oklahoma State is picked seventh, with Oklahoma eighth. TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas were selected ahead of the Cowgirls. Iowa State and Kansas State round out the rankings.