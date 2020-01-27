Collinsville’s Kolten Allphin 152 throws Tony Johnson of Skiatook Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a dual between the two top-ranked teams in Class 5A at Howard Ray Court in Collinsville. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Collinsville’s Cole Brooks 120 cradles Jacob Myers of Skiatook during their dual on Howard Ray Court Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Collinsville. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Collinsville’s Cameron Steed attempts to pin Skiatook’s Josey Jernegen during their dual Tuesday, Jan. 21. Steed won 6-0. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Collinsville’s Kolten Allphin 152 throws Tony Johnson of Skiatook Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a dual between the two top-ranked teams in Class 5A at Howard Ray Court in Collinsville. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Owasso’s Tyler Rich competes at 285 pounds against Springdale, Arkansas, during the Ram Duals Friday inside the Owasso Gymnasium. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter
Owasso’s Kilian McNichol competes at 132 pounds against Springdale, Arkansas, during the Ram Duals Friday inside the Owasso Gymnasium. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter
Owasso’s Zeke Wheeler competes at 106 pounds against Springdale, Arkansas, during the Ram Duals Friday inside the Owasso Gymnasium.