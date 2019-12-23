Owasso football

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship is doused with water after defeating Jenks Dec. 7 in the Class 6AI championship game. The Rams' second gold ball in three seasons was one of the highlights of 2019.  

MIKE SIMONS/

Tulsa World

The past 12 months included several championship moments and title-worthy performances around the Owasso area. Athletes and teams made history and took their fans along for what was a memorable 2019 in sports.

From Owasso Varsity Cheer national acclaim in January to Collinsville’s unforgettable finish the state wrestling tournament; from the Rejoice Christian’s run in basketball; all the way to the Rams perfect season on the gridiron in December, take a look back some of what made the past year so special. Check out the year in review on pages 14-15.

