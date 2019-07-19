Bixby senior Reis Vernon has made a meteoric rise to becoming one of the nation's top high school kickers.
Last week, Vernon was selected to the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio and referred to it Friday as "one of my biggest goals."
"I was so pumped," Vernon said. "To see all of my hard work and preparation pay off was so exciting."
While most of the players in that game have been playing football for many years, Vernon, who played soccer, just got started in 2017 after Bixby coach Loren Montgomery invited him to try out for the Class 6AII powerhouse Spartans.
"I knew he was a good kid. He was in my strength and conditioning class," Montgomery said. "When we had special teams tryouts, I asked him, `why don’t you see if you can do it?' "
Vernon wasn't sure initially about accepting the invitation.
"I was one of the only soccer players that lifted weights," Vernon said. "I actually really didn’t want to at first, I was really set on soccer and really wanted to do soccer.
"But he put the ball bag in my truck, and my dad was like, `let’s go out and try it. 'So I tried it and my first-ever kickoff was a touchback so I thought to myself, `I think I can do this,' and have just fallen in love with it."
Vernon, who handles placekicking and punting duties for the Spartans, was chosen as a punter for the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4. He is No. 1 in the All-World kicking/punting rankings for area players, based on past achievements, projected 2019 performance and college potential. Vernon was ranked No. 7 last summer. Holland Hall graduate and Columbia signee Alex Felkins, who was No. 2 last summer behind Baylor signee Noah Rauschenberg of Union and No. 1 in 2017, was selected for the 2019 All-American Bowl.
Vernon's path to being an elite college kicking prospect was similar to Felkins, who didn't start football until eighth grade.
"Felkins and I were on the same club soccer team, TSC," Vernon said. "We were really good club kickers, but not at the top and just started falling in love with football."
National kicking guru Chris Sailer posts on his site about Vernon, "Reis is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with big time college potential. His punting is a major strength. He has an ideal frame for a college punter. He hits a big time D1 ball and he is one of the most consistent performers in America. ... He is a competitor that thrives under pressure. There is great all around future college potential here. He is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic."
Vernon realized he could have a big future in football after his success in Sailer's kicking camps and competitions. Last year, he was the Underclassmen Invitational Day I field goal and punting champion, and overall punting winner. This year, he was the Vegas XXXIII national punting champion, Texas spring camp punt champion and Vegas XXXIV Class of 2020 punt champion.
"That gives me great confidence and gives me more of a target on my back," Vernon said. "I know guys out there are working so I know I have to work just as hard. I'm very thankful for what I've won, but I'm ready to have a good season, to help my team and not be satisfied."
Vernon, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, models his punting after the New Orleans Saints' Thomas Morstead and his favorite placekicker is the Oakland Raiders' Daniel Carlson.
During Bixby's 2018 state title season, Vernon sent more than 60 percent of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, missed only two of 74 extra points, kicked three field goals and averaged 36.5 yards punting. His best game came in a 21-7 win over Booker T. Washington when three of his six punts pinned the Hornets inside their own 10.
"If you can flip the field your odds go way up," Montgomery said.
Two years ago, Vernon's first football game was the Spartans' first victory over Jenks in 40 years.
"That was probably my favorite moment," Vernon said, "I had a lot of points, touchbacks, it was the greatest feeling I’ve had. I was a little nervous before that first game, but I practice a lot so I don’t get nervous now.
"Kicking for a scholarship, getting college paid for is a big deal. There's a lot of pressure at camps, but I love the pressure and I thrive under it and I love everything about it."
Vernon said his meteoric rise as a football kicker has been "kind of a big shock."
"I wouldn’t trade my past for anything," Vernon said, "I think everything happens for a reason and I'm glad to be in the position I am today. All I do now is football and I train. I take care of my body and focus on school."