1. Reis Vernon
Bixby, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Selected for 2020 All-American Bowl. Converted 72-of-74 points and kicked three field goals for the Class 6AII state champion Spartans last year. Sent 49-of-80 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, Averaged 36.5 yards on 31 punts. In 2017, his two extra points were the difference in a 14-12 win over Midwest City in the semifinals.
2. Tyler Crawford
Broken Arrow, 5-11, 165, Sr.
His 31-yard field goal — his only attempt of 2018 — opened the scoring with 9:18 left in a 10-7 victory over Owasso in the 6AI semifinals last year. In 2018, averaged 37.9 yards on 27 punts with eight inside the 20, six fair catches and two touchbacks, Thirty of his 66 kickoffs went for touchbacks. In 2017, made 5-of-6 field goals, with a long of 37, and 33 of his 57 kickoffs were touchbacks.
3. Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Last year, averaged 39.2 yards on 32 punts with 14 inside the 20. Was included in the quarterback rankings last summer and lived up to projections. Completed 166-of-254 passes for 3,116 yards and 34 TDs with only six interceptions to help the Bulldogs reach the 3A quarterfinals. Also rushed for 685 yards and eight TDs and caught a 46-yard TD. Career totals: 73 punts, 37.3 average; 359-of-624 passes for 6,183 yards and 59 TDs.
4. Christian Gotcher
Claremore, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Kicked 5-of-8 field goals last season, with a long of 34. Made three field goals, including the winner from 27 yards with 2:29 left, in a 23-21, regular-season victory over Edison. His 20-yard field goal in the second overtime gave the Zebras a 17-14 win at Skiatook. Made 32-of-35 extra points.
5. Keegan Porter
Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 170, Sr.
In 2018, kicked 60 extra points and two field goals. Eleven of his 58 kickoffs went for touchbacks. Also caught four passes for 74 yards. As a sophomore in ‘17, kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Bulldogs past Muldrow 24-21 in a 3A first-round playoff game. Kicked two field goals in a loss against Locust Grove.
6. Dominick Caballero
Cascia Hall, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Kicked four field goals and 20 extra points last season. Made a 29-yard field goal to give the Commandos a 23-20 overtime victory over rival Holland Hall. Has 104 extra points over the past three seasons, with a high of 47 in 2016. Will compete for the punting job.
7. Peyton Bennett
Hilldale, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Kicked a 45-yard field goal in a 31-28 win over Checotah last season. Also had a 42-yard field goal against Poteau. Converted 34-of-36 extra points last year. Averaged 35.8 yards on 15 punts with five inside the 20. Has kicked in varsity games since 2016.
8. Kentrell Mitchum
Muskogee, 6-1, 160, Sr.
Averaged 37.5 yards on 46 punts with a long of 56 last season. Caught 19 passes for 131 yards. In a 35-26 win over Shawnee, averaged 42 yards on four punts and caught a TD pass.
9. Taton Hopkins
Bartlesville, 6-2, 170, Sr.
Has come back after suffering a torn ACL knee injury last season. At safety, he had 47 tackles. In a 21-13 opening win over Claremore, had 10 tackles and averaged 42.3 yards on three punts. Produced 14 tackles and a fumble recovery against Sapulpa and seven with a forced fumble against Collinsville.
10. Ryan Conner
Claremore, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Last season, averaged 35.9 yards on 54 punts with 14 inside the 20 and a long of 58. Averaged 39.6 yards on six punts with a long of 55 in a 23-21 win over Edison. Punted three times for an average of 40 yards against 5A state champion Midwest City Carl Albert in the quarterfinals.