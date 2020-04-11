When the white bass are running, the fishing can be easy — emphasis on “can be.”
A “run” is just that. The term implies a sharp beginning and end. Any angler who has been invited out to take advantage of the easy catching that comes with a white bass run knows that “shoulda been here yesterday” line all too well.
The best an angler can do is be ready to take advantage when a run happens within their ability to break loose and get outdoors any time between mid-March and late April.
Just keep your ears and eyes open, be ready to make your own run to the creek bank and just hope you aren’t a day or two late.
In any given stream, the idea is to imagine fish navigating the current, constantly swimming upstream to reach their spawning locations.
That means they will take advantage of eddies, deeper holes, slack current downstream of bends or riffles, shallows near the shoreline and structures like rocks or brush piles where they can rest or take advantage of that slower current.
Use a medium or lightweight spinning rod and reel, a lightweight bait caster, or a fly-rod in the 5- to 7-weight range. Spool up with some 6-pound test line or tie on that weight of leader if you feel sporty, go to 10- to 14-pound test lines if you want to reel them in and fill the cooler with fillets and no worries.
Sand bass are aggressive biters and they feed on smaller fish, so minnows are the go-to live bait.
Hook your minnow on a longer shanked thin-wire hook put through the top of the back or down through the snout and out the mouth. The more lively the minnow the better.
Depending on the speed of the water and the skill of the angler, a minnow can be fished weightless or “free lined,” set to depth by suspending it under a bobber with a split-shot, or weightless, or with a sinker or split-shot about 18 inches up the line if you need to get that bait down quickly in the water column.
Fly fishermen will turn to minnow imitation streamers like Clouser deep minnows, woolly buggers or others, particularly in white and chartreuse combinations with some red.
Artificial baits on spinning gear run the gamut, and again those colors from white to silver to chartreuse — anything that mimics a baitfish will do. Lipless crankbaits like a Rat-L-Trap or crankbaits like a 100 Series Bandit or Rapala DT 06 can do the job. In-line spinners like the Blue Fox Vibrax or just about any of the Mepps spinners (also possibly tipped with a curly-tail) also can do the job.
The less expensive and easy old standby is a 1/8-ounce jig head with a swim bait in a shad, white, pearl, chartreuse or some favorite combo with black or silver fleck, whether it is a paddle tail swimmer like a Gene Larew Long John or curly-tail like a Fle-Fly Go Go Minnow.
Whatever your choice or the style of fishing, have them ready to roll and hope that the white bass are still running when you arrive.