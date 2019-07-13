The Oklahoma State United States Bowling Congress has elected two Tulsa-area candidates for induction into the Oklahoma State Hall of Fame July 27 during the annual state jamboree at Osage Casino Hotel.
Broken Arrow’s Mike Baskett took up bowling after a physical education class at Abilene Christian University titled “Racquetball and Bowling.” The avid racquetball player fell in love with bowling and after 37 years is one of the top bowlers in Oklahoma.
Pat Stinnett, of Tulsa, has been named to the Tulsa All City team, shot a 300 game and an 800 series in each of four decades. He holds the city doubles record of 1,606 with Jeff McCratic, and has worked many jobs in the bowling industry over the years.