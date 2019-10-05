Just in time for the monarch migration through Tulsa, local artist Chris Mantle is joining with Okies for Monarchs for a show and sale Thursday.
Known especially for his vibrant custom buffalo artwork, Mantle has teamed up with the initiative of the statewide Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinator Collaborative to bring his distinctive style to the monarch butterfly for a fundraiser.
People are invited to join Mantle and Okies for Monarchs at the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., from 6-10 p.m. Thursday as they unveil and auction 66 original paintings of butterflies.
Proceeds will benefit both the Okies for Monarchs education efforts and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
There is no admission fee. Food and beverages are “buy your own” in support of the dozens of vendors inside the market, including a full bar.
The silent auction will have paintings closed in groups of 22 through the evening, at 6:45, 7:30 and 8:15.
Sixty-four of the works will be 10×10 inches in size. Two large-scale pieces will be included in the silent bidding and close at 8:30.
Mantle will paint canvas No. 66 during the evening.
Buyers need to be present to purchase their favorite item. Minimum bids will apply.
The nonprofit monarch collaborative is a statewide group of more than 40 organizations and private citizens working together to ensure thriving monarch migrations for generations to come. To learn more about the group go to okiesformonarchs.org or find them on Facebook.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma distributes food and other grocery items to 350 partner agencies in eastern Oklahoma, including food pantries, emergency shelters, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers and after-school programs. Learn more about the food bank at okfoodbank.org.