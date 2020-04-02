Three hours after it was announced that the 2020 Senior PGA Championship had been canceled, a PGA of America official discussed next year’s event — the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club.
A 72-hole major on the Champions Tour, this year’s Senior PGA Championship was to have been conducted on May 19-24 in Benton Harbour, Michigan. Because of the coronavirus crisis and a stay-at-home order issued in Michigan, the cancellation was announced on Thursday morning.
Later Thursday, during a radio interview on the Sports Animal Tulsa, Bryan Karns took questions about the 2021 championship at Southern Hills. A Stillwater native and Oklahoma State graduate, Karns is the PGA of America’s championship director.
With general manager Nick Sidorakis, superintendent Russ Myers and director of golf Cary Cozby, the Southern Hills leadership is “just about as good as it gets,” Karns said.
“Growing up in the area, I knew how special this place was,” Karns continued. “Now, having a chance to (visit) some of the great golf clubs all over the country, you have an even deeper appreciation for how special (Southern Hills) is.
“There’s not a whole lot of work that has to be done, from a golf course standpoint.”
By order of Mayor G.T. Bynum, all golf courses within the city of Tulsa are closed at least through April 16. Sidorakis told the Tulsa World that the suspension will have no effect on Southern Hills’ ability to maintain its 18-hole championship course and remain on schedule with planning for Tulsa’s Senior PGA Championship, scheduled for May 25-30, 2021.
Southern Hills has hosted seven professional major championships. Most recently, in 2007, Tigers Woods prevailed in a PGA Championship played in Tulsa. Southern Hills will host another PGA Championship, but the PGA of America has not yet decided whether it will be played in 2025 or 2030.
At a cost of nearly $11 million, Southern Hills in 2018-19 executed a complete renovation of its 84-year-old golf course. All tee boxes, bunkers and greens were rebuilt.
With regard to the 2021 Senior PGA Championship, Karns said, the sales of sponsorships and corporate tents began last year. Upcoming priorities include the recruitment of volunteers, conversations with the Tulsa Police Department about traffic and security, and ticket sales.
“A market like Tulsa, which has hosted so many championships over the years, really resonates with (veteran professional players),” Karns said. “You think about someone like Retief Goosen, who won the (2001 U.S. Open) here, and he’s a guy now who’s playing on the Champions Tour and is going to be here at the championship next year.
“I think it’s really cool for those golf fans who have seen those great players come through over the years, and now getting to see them in a later stage of their career.”
Jim Furyk turns 50 in May. Phil Mickelson turns 50 in June. They will be eligible for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship. At 60, Fred Couples remains competitive. At 62, Bernhard Langer is a 41-time winner on the Champions Tour.
At 53, John Daly is an extremely popular figure on the Champions Tour.
“It’s incredible that he still draws the crowds that he does,” Karns said.
Referring to Mickelson and Furyk, Karns said, “Those guys are still playing at an incredibly high level. With Phil, the competitive nature he has and the drive to beat those young guys (on the PGA Tour). ... It will be wait and see (as to whether Mickelson plays in Tulsa), but we’re excited about the field we do have (with) guys like Retief and local folks like Bob Tway, (Scott) Verplank, Willie Wood (and) Todd Hamilton.”