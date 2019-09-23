TAHLEQUAH—With a determination that matched the drive that brought him to top ranks of U.S. pros, Australian angler Carl Jocumsen turned in a catch of 19 pounds, 12 ounces on Championship Sunday set more than one first at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller.
The tournament was the first major tour event to come to the lake and the win marks the first Elite Series victory for an Australian and first win for Jocumsen in fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
The Queensland, Australia native was a top-earning pro in his home country and won an expense-paid trip to fish in the U.S. in 2010.
Oklahoma has been good to the pro, who started out with little and had hard fought and sometimes spartan existence with worries about losing his green card along the way.
He lived in Oklahoma for three years with support from pro angler Fred Roumbanis and his family, who lived in Bixby at that time, and he won his first berth in the Elite Series with a BASS Open victory on the Arkansas River in September, 2014.
His four-day total weight of 54-15 on Tenkiller was worth $100,000 and made a nice birthday gift for the angler, who turned 35 Sunday and plans to marry fiancée Kayla Palaniuk in two weeks.
“Since I was four years old, I’ve loved fishing and I’ve dreamed of the day I would do this,” Jocumsen said. “Today is that day. This is a lifetime of work; a lifetime of passion and loving this sport with every ounce of my body.”
Jocumsen went into Championship Sunday in third place and 4-8 behind leader Kyle Monti of Okeechobee, Florida, but he experienced a phenomenal start that saw him catch four quality largemouth by 8:30 a.m., including three in span of approximately seven minutes. He suffered through a long dry spell before completing his five-fish limit, but the 4-pound smallmouth that sealed his fate gave Bassmaster LIVE viewers a look at pure bass fishing emotion.
“I’ve waited my life to catch that fish,” said a visibly emotional Jocumsen. “I had gone three hours without a bite and I said, ‘It can’t go down this way. I have to finish it.’ When I caught that smallmouth, the weight of the world came off my shoulders.”
Adding a 5-pound largemouth late in the day increased Jocumsen’s total and gave him a 3-pound, 10-ounce margin of victory.
Jocumsen caught all of his bass on a 3/4-ounce Molix football jig with a green pumpkin Strike King Rage Craw trailer. His winning program stood out from the field in that he committed to fishing offshore and using his electronics to target six different offshore drop-offs with brush and other cover. His catch of 19-12 was the largest of the four-day tournament and gave him a 3-pound, 10-ounce margin of victory over Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, Texas.
The tournament was the first major tour event to come to Tenkiller and the last of regular 2019 season for the Bassmaster Elite Series. BASS officials said it was postponed from Fort Gibson Lake in May due to flooding and moved to Tenkiller due to continued uncertainty about water levels at Gibson.