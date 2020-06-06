From the miserable failures to magnificent moments, fishing authors and instructors Terry and Roxanne Wilson have rolled two lifetimes of bluegill fishing experience into a short 140 pages in their most recent how-to book.
For “The Bluegill Diaries: A Fly Fishing Chronicle” the husband-and-wife team pulled stories from more than five decades of their diary entries to update and enhance what they provided in their 1999 book, “Bluegill ... Fly Fishing & Flies.” The book is available through the Wilsons’ website, thebluegillpond.com for $24.95. The couple also have recently updated their largemouth bass fishing basics book.
Striking in many of the Wilson’s entries and bits of advice is their dedication to the wary nature of the largest bluegills, to the point they describe meticulously sneaking to the edges of ponds and making casts from concealed locations while wearing drab clothing in order to blend in, and that they often place smaller fish into a live-well bucket before casting for others to prevent the social spreading of any message that danger is near.
“I think a lot of times the bigger ones tend to linger down below the smaller ones,” Terry Wilson said. “And there is no question they are more cautious.”
Readers will learn about the best conditions for catching the most fish, the habitat to scour and which flies to toss, at what time of year the fish should be doing what, all with juxtaposed tales from the authors about their best catches, and worst days.
“Of course we didn’t intend to keep a diary for 50 years-plus, but we realized if we tried to highlight the areas we learned the most from, we could bring out some good information,” Terry Wilson said. “You know, back then, we thought that if we kept a diary for a year, there would be everything you need to know. You know how it is when you’re in your 20s. But as we found out — as you would suspect — there were an awful lot more questions than we had answers for, and one thing led to another.”
Wilson points out that as young anglers they dreamed of fishing for more exotic species, only to learn through life that some of the best fishing lay a bicycle ride from their back door in the farm ponds and city lakes, and they’ve enjoyed a lifetime of figuring out how to make the big ones bite.
“If I had to pick just one species to be able to perpetuate my fly fishing, I would just scream at the top of my lungs, ‘bluegill!’” Wilson said.