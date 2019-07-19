Drew Avans has pulled off two rare feats since joining the Tulsa Drillers on June 16.
Three weeks ago, the outfielder had a straight steal of home at Arkansas.
On Friday night, Avans raced around the bases for only the Drillers’ second inside-the-park home run in 10 seasons at ONEOK Field. Avans’ first Double-A homer helped the Drillers defeat the Midland RockHounds 5-3 before 7,461.
“He makes things happen,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s playing really well and the thing I like more than anything is he plays really hard every night.”
Avans said it was his first inside-the-park homer ever, except perhaps when he was a little kid. The only other Drillers inside-the-park home run at ONEOK Field was by Tyler Massey in 2014.
Avans has shown a flair for dramatic moments with Tulsa, as his first Drillers hit was a walkoff RBI.
So what’s more exhilarating for Avans — an inside-the-park homer, straight steal of home or walk-off hit?
“I’ll say the walk-off,” Avans said. “When you get your whole team running at you, that’s something you live for.”
With Tulsa’s lead down to 4-3, the left-handed-hitting Avans led off the seventh against 6-foot-7 lefty A.J. Puk with a drive into the right-center gap that resulted in a collision between outfielder Mickey McDonald and Taylor Motter, enabling Avans to race around the bases.
“As soon as I hit it I was running hard out of the box,” Avans said. “I do that on every fly ball in case of things like that. I just put my head down and started running. He (Hennessey) was waving me around third, and I didn’t look up until I crossed the plate.”
Jordan Sheffield and Victor Gonzalez combined to shut out Midland over the final two innings to close out the win.
Tulsa (52-45 overall, 15-13 second half) received strong pitching from starter Edwin Uceta (2-2), who allowed four hits in six shutout innings and didn’t allow a runner past second base.
“He was really never in trouble, and when somebody got on, he made big pitches,” Hennessey said. “Fastball and changeup was really working tonight, and to keep hitters off balance, he spun his breaking ball, and when he can do that, he is really effective.”
The Drillers were blanked for three innings by Midland starter Daulton Jefferies before breaking through against reliever Norge Ruiz (0-2) with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, Keibert Ruiz led off with a single and advanced to third on Cody Thomas’ double as he snapped an 0-for-12 slump. Connor Wong’s sacrifice fly drove in Ruiz, and Errol Robinson’s single drove in Thomas.
Avans led off the fifth with a single and Andres Mora drew a one-out walk. Cristian Santana then lined a two-run double for a 4-0 lead.
Midland took advantage of Uceta’s departure with three runs off reliever Logan Salow in the seventh. Brallan Perez drew a leadoff walk and Nate Mondou reached on an infield hit. One out later, McDonald lined a two-run double for his first Texas League hit. McDonald advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Chase Calabuig’s grounder. Calabuig reached on shortstop Zach McKinstry’s throwing error and Midland eventually loaded the bases, but Sheffield struck out Dan Gamache with the bases loaded to keep a 4-3 lead.
However, Avans answered with his homer and the Drillers were on their way to winning the opener of the four-game series.