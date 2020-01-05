Emerson Axsom became the fifth first time winner of the night as the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout closed out a four-day run late Saturday inside the River Spirit Expo Center.
The Franklin, Indiana, driver passed Jonathan Beason of Broken Arrow for the lead on lap 40 and raced to victory in the 55-lap winged outlaw feature.
“I did not know if I won the race honestly. I was in shock,” Axsom said in victory lane.
Thomas Kunsman of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, led the first 20 laps before Beason pulled alongside and drove into the lead on lap 21. Beason was running down low while Axsom used the high groove to drive into contention. Finally Axsom made a slide move into turn one to take away the lead after Beason moved high in an attempt to stop Axsom.
“I saw the bottom was coming in. The top was getting to far around,” Axsom said of the line he was running. "I went to the bottom and made it work.”
Beason made a late run at Axsom but settled for second.
“I should not have moved up high,” Beason said in hindsight.
Kyle Spence of Bear, Delaware, picked up his second Golden Driller trophy in three years with a victory in the winged A-Class feature.
Chad Dugan of Garber, Iowa, led start to finish in the 600cc modified feature.
Tulsa Shootout Results
Stock Feature: 1. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 2. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove; 3. Curtis Jones, Tulsa; 4. Kyle Spence, Bear, Del; 5. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby.
Junior Sprint Feature: 1. Jett Barnes, Visalia, Calif.; 2. Cash Lovenburg, Visalia, Calif.; 3. Garrett Benson, Concordia, Mo.; 4. Levi Hillier, Burlington, Wash.; 5. Lathe Griggs, Bartlesville.
Outlaw Feature: 1. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 2. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 3. Dylan Kadous, Topeka, Kan.; 4. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove; 5. Johnny Borland, Fort Worth, Texas.
Restricted Feature: 1. Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.; 2. Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas; 3. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City; 4. Mason Daugherty, Cache; 5. Gauge Garcia, Lemoore, Calf.
Winged A-Class Feature: 1. Kyle Spence, Bear, Del.; 2. Trey Robb, Newcastle; 3. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 4. Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.; 5. Frank Flud, Tulsa.
600cc Modified: 1. Chad Dugan, Garber, Iowa; 2. Timothy Estenson, Fargo, N.D.; 3. Brayden Early, Choctaw; 4. Taylor Neilson, Hewitt, Texas; 5. James Terry, Bixby.
Winged Outlaw Feature: 1. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 2. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 3. Harley Hollan, Tulsa; 4. Layden Pearson, Newcastle; 5. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa.