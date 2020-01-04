Brady Bacon became a four-time winner, and several new faces visited the winners’ circle at the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout finals on Saturday night at the River Spirit Expo Center.
It was a record year for the Shootout, with 1,397 entries from 37 states. On Saturday, it all came down to seven feature races with the coveted Golden Driller trophy going to the winners.
Bacon, who is from Broken Arrow, was the only repeat winner of the night as of press time, with three races yet to run. California drivers won two events, and a Pennsylvania racer won the opening stock feature.
Seventeen-year old Cannon McIntosh of Bixby was on pace to win his first Shootout Golden Driller trophy when overheating problems on lap 18 forced him to the infield.
Bacon drove past and went on to claim his fourth career Shootout trophy.
“I have been wanting a non-wing Driller, and we finally did it,” Bacon said in victory lane.
Trey Marcham jumped into the early lead with young McIntosh giving chase. On lap 8, McIntosh was able to take over the lead as the yellow flag waved. Bacon, who started eighth, climbed into second on lap 10 and closed in on the leader. Smoke started pouring from McIntosh’s micro sprint on lap 16. Two laps later, McIntosh gave up the lead.
Bacon knew time was on his side.
“A couple of laps before, I was getting water on my shield,” Bacon said. “I went down low. I was in the right place at the right time.”
A pair of Oklahoma drivers took the two of the next three spots. Kris Carroll of Claremore moved into second with four laps to go, Bacon teammate Dylan Kadous of Topeka, Kansas, was third and Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, who ran second in the stock feature, earned fourth.
Alex Bright of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, took advantage of a lap 3 restart to pass pole sitter Pursley and win his first career Shootout Golden Driller trophy in the stock class feature.
Bright went the remaining distance running the high groove, leaving Pursley with second place. Tulsan Curtis Jones finished third.
“This car was a rocket tonight,” Bright said. “They went to the inside and left the top open for me.”
Californian Jade Avedisian bided her time taking the lead in the final three laps to win the Restricted feature. The last time a female driver won a Shootout feature was in 2015, when Kaylee Bryson of Muskogee visited the winners’ circle.