Two pitchers made their Tulsa Drillers debut in Ryan Garko’s last game as the team’s manager on July 23, 2017, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
Most of the attention was on Yadier Alvarez, whose $16 million signing bonus from the Los Angeles Dodgers was the second-highest ever for an amateur. Two weeks earlier, Alvarez started in the Futures Game.
Alvarez pitched the first four innings for Tulsa and was followed by Parker Curry, who was signed a year earlier as an undrafted free agent after going 21-12 in four seasons for Samford University. He pitched two innings and would have picked up the win that day if the Drillers hadn’t experienced a ninth-inning collapse. That was Curry’s only Drillers appearance that year and he finished ‘17 back at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Since that day, Alvarez only has three wins, a 4.72 ERA and 68 walks in 80 1/3 innings with the Drillers. He hasn’t pitched since two rough starts in April. In contrast, Curry has become a prospect and been the Drillers’ pitcher of the year in 2019.
Curry, 25, has a 3.00 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, 18 walks allowed and 78 strikeouts in 87 innings. He has a 2.28 ERA since May 1 and, since moving into the starting rotation at the start of the second half, he has allowed more than three earned runs only once in 12 outings. On Friday, he allowed two runs (one earned) with no walks and eight strikeouts in six innings against Corpus Christi. He has issued only six walks in his last 54 1/3 innings.
“He’s a thinking-man’s pitcher, well prepared, studies opposing hitters, has a feel to pitch and executes what he does,” said Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, who succeeded Garko. “He knows who he is as a pitcher. He’s a three-pitch guy, and is hard to hit. He works back and forth, with a fastball and a plus-change-up. He can tell you his change-up is coming and you’re not going to hit it.”
Curry has been throwing a change-up since he was 9.
“It’s always been my No. 1 secondary pitch,” Curry said. “I didn’t throw a breaking ball until I was 13 – it’s a decision my dad and I made – I wasn’t going to tear up my arm to win 11 or 12-year-old baseball games. You see so many young kids trying to throw the breaking at 9 or 10 and it destroys their arm because they’re not throwing it right. We made sure I didn’t throw one until I was working with somebody who knew how to teach me the correct way to throw a breaking ball. I’ve kind of tinkered with the grip through the years but for the most part I have thrown the changeup the same way for 16 years now, that’s why I am the most comfortable with that pitch because I’ve thrown it for so long.
”I’ve had no arm problems since taking three months off when I was 12 because my arm hurt.”
Curry, an Alabama native, is getting stronger as the season progresses and has a 2.00 ERA in August.
”I feel good, my body’s holding up, which is always what we struggle with at this time of year,” Curry said. “I’m from the heart of Alabama and used to heat and humidity in the summer, but this is a different kind of heat here. But I feel my body is handling it well.”
Part of that can be attributed to special training he received from the Dodgers after they signed him in the summer of 2016. Instead of reporting to a rookie-level team, he was among about a dozen pitchers who reported to the Dodgers’ spring training complex in Arizona.
“It was a unique opportunity, we went through the Gas program, a derivative of the Driveline program with weighted balls, they had kind of evolved it a little bit. For three months, we lifted with our head strength coach, threw weighted balls into nets, threw plyocare balls into a concrete wall. It was 120 degrees every day but I think the guys who really applied themselves and got what they could out of it flourished.
“It was a grind, you’re staring into a concrete wall thinking this is getting tiring doing this every day. But I feel like I got a lot out of it. I didn’t get the velocity spike that some guys get when they go through that program but I feel like I got the endurance strength. My shoulder absolutely got stronger, it holds up longer. Instead of throwing 90-to-92 (mph) and dropping to 88 in my second inning, I feel like I can sustain my velocity throughout an entire outing, even as a starter. That’s the benefit I got out of it.”
Curry’s pitching role models when he was growing up were Grag Maddux and Tom Glavine, who made it into the Hall of Fame despite not having great velocity.
The special program enabled Curry to skip rookie ball and pitch immediately at the full-season level in his first pro season, a rarity for an undrafted free agent. In 2017, he pitched at all four of the Dodgers’ four full-season clubs, including one appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He experienced an interesting moment right after his Double-A Drillers debut, which came during a seven-day span that started in Rancho, then he went to OKC then joined the Drillers and went back to OKC.
”Everybody was shaking his (Garko’s) hand, I thought this was really weird after a loss,” Curry said with a smile. “He then said this was his last game and then I thought this is starting to make sense.”
Curry pitched in five games in three stints with Tulsa last season, but spent most of 2018 in Rancho, where he went 7-3 with a 3.41 ERA. He got the win in Game 1 of the California League finals and the final out in the pennant clincher.
After moving around a lot the past two seasons, Curry has spent all of 2019 with the Drillers. Last December, he married Megan (Dowdy), who he met while in college. Megan Curry was the Southern Conference softball player of the year in 2016 and then stayed at Samford for two years as an assistant coach. In June, she was hired as a softball assistant at Mercer.
”She didn’t coach this past year because she wanted to spend time with me during the season, but then she saw the College World Series and those great teams playing there in Oklahoma City, and realized how much she missed coaching and wanted to get back into it,” Parker Curry said. “I’ll rejoin her in Macon (Georgia) after our season.
”It’s great being married to someone who has played. She is great at understanding that sometimes baseball is the last thing I want to talk about and sometimes I want to get my mind off baseball.”
Parker Curry, who has a finance degree from Samford, originally thought he wanted to be a stock analyst when his playing career ended, but now is looking at a future in coaching.
”We had an internship program at Samford for people who may not be able to go outside and do internships, it was great for athletes,” Curry said. “I was one of 10-to-12 finance majors who managed 3% of the school’s endowment fund, the Bulldog (Investment) Fund. It’s real money so for an entire semester we were making decisions on stocks to withhold. At the end of the semester we met with the board of trustees and explained this is what we did and why, so that was a real cool experience for me.
”But in my senior year it hit me that even if I was done playing I don’t want to be done in baseball, so I talked to my pitching coach, Tyler Shrout. He’s a college pitching coach but also has a finance degree. He said that just because you don’t go into a field of finance that doesn’t mean you have wasted your degree, that it will pay dividends no matter what you do.”
A coaching career, however, can wait for Curry. He appeared in eight spring training games for the Dodgers this year and if Curry continues pitching as he has been this summer with the Drillers, a real major league debut should be in his future.
“He eats up innings and he’s a winner,” Hennessey said.