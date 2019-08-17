After experiencing many twists and turns in his baseball career, Tulsa Drillers right-hander Markus Solbach is closer than ever to fulfilling his dream of becoming the first German-born and developed pitcher in the modern era to reach the major leagues.
After his first four Double-A appearances, Solbach, who turns 28 on Aug. 26, was 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA going into Tulsa’s game Saturday night at Northwest Arkansas.
It has been quite a comeback for Solbach, who was out of affiliated baseball the previous two seasons. In 2017, he went 11-4 for the Rockland Boulders, who are located in New York and play in the independent Can-Am League. He wanted to return to the Boulders last summer but couldn’t get a visa and had to stay in Germany, where he helped the Bonn Capitals win the title in Germany’s top league. Solbach had three wins in the finals.
“It was very nice, the league is good, very professional and I enjoyed it, but in Germany it’s hard to be seen by scouts, so baseball-wise it was a step back for what I wanted to achieve,” Solbach said.
Last fall, Solbach headed to Australia to jump-start his career. He had a 1.10 ERA in 10 starts for the Adelaide Bite and shared the Australian Baseball League’s MVP honors — the first player other than an American or Australian to earn that award.
Solbach credited his pitching coach, former major leaguer Luke Prokopec, for increasing his velocity, which helped him set a league season strikeout record.
“He worked with me on my stride and throwing every pitch with 100% intensity,” Solbach said. “With the Diamondbacks, I was topping out at 91-92 mph. Now I can be 90-93 with movement and topping out at 94-95. The added 2 or 3 mph makes a huge difference.
“I came to Australia wanting to gain velocity and strike out more people. I always had been a contact guy and that just wasn’t attractive to most organizations.”
On New Year’s Eve, the Melbourne Aces’ Jon Deeble, an opposing coach who also is a Los Angeles Dodgers scout, contacted Solbach and signed him a few days later for the Dodgers.
“That was the call I had been waiting for, for 2½ years,” Solbach said.
And this time, after signing with the Dodgers and being assigned to Tulsa, he didn’t have any visa problems. But for the first time in his career, he was sidelined by a physical ailment. An upper-back injury just before the season began kept him off the mound until mid-June. After a month of rehab, he made his Drillers debut July 29. He won his first two starts, allowing only one hit over seven innings in his second. Over his first appearances, he walked three and struck out 22.
“He is a student of the game,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s well-prepared, studies, he’s extremely smart. He’s a thinking man’s pitcher. He has a feel to pitch and his stuff plays. A very mature kid and he wants to be great.”
It was during last fall and winter in Australia that the 6-foot-5 Solbach picked up the nickname “The Big Germ,” which he thinks is “just funny.”
Solbach said with a smile, “When I first got there on the radio they were always talking about germs. And their accent was really weird, funny to me, and I listened to it and it sounded like they were saying Germans. I asked my host what they were talking about and that’s kind of how it (the nickname) came.
”He always called me the ‘Big Unit,’ as a joke because he was 5-2, and then I was ‘The Germanator,’ or ‘Big Bird’ every stupid nickname and then ‘Big Germ’ just came from out of that.”
Last fall was the second time that a stint in Australia proved to be a launching pad for Solbach’s career.
After graduating from high school, Solbach was encouraged to leave his hometown of Pulheim and go to Australia to further his baseball career after a growth spurt of about 12 inches in a year. Solbach never had the benefit of a pitching coach in Germany, but after arriving in Australia he got a tryout with the Baltimore Orioles and received some mechanical tips from scout Brett Ward. In two days, his velocity increased from 83-84 mph to 91.
The Orioles didn’t sign him, but the Minnesota Twins did. After pitching in 2011-13 for the Twins’ rookie team in the Gulf Coast League, he was released. A successful summer in the independent Frontier League led to a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.
During three seasons, he was 18-11 with a 4.18 ERA for Arizona’s Single-A teams and was selected for the 2015 Midwest League All-Star Game. But after the ’16 season, the Diamonbacks didn’t re-sign him and he was headed back to independent baseball.
“I always hoped for another chance with a major league team,” Solbach said.
Solbach’s interest in baseball was sparked by attending a Detroit Tigers game in 1997, when he was 6. Until then, he had just played soccer. That came near the end of a stay in Detroit as his father, as a longtime employee of Ford Motor Company, was offered the opportunity to come to the United States for two years.
”They give you a chance to see how they do it here and them to learn how we do it back home,” Solbach said.
Soon after returning to Germany, a girl classmate asked Solbach to come to a baseball practice.
”My mom tells me the day I came back from that practice I had the biggest smile on my face and that she knew then that was the sport for me,” Solbach said.
And he knew quickly that pitcher was the position for him.
”I was always fascinated by the pitcher being the only person you actually look at at all times,” Solbach said. “Maybe I enjoyed being the center of attention, having the eyes on me and having the game under control.”
Solbach is not the only German-born and developed pitching prospect in the Dodgers’ system. Sven Schueller is now with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga — one step below Tulsa. Schueller has never appeared in Double-A but pitched in one game for Triple-A Oklahoma City last year.
There have been 41 major leaguers born in Germany, but only 19 in the modern era and most of those were children of a U.S. serviceman stationed there or there were others who were sent to the United States for high school. Three former Drillers who played in the majors were German-born — Jeff Baker, Steve Kent and Dave Pavlas.
Okmulgee graduate and Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire also was born in Germany as well as the most traveled major leaguer, Detroit pitcher Edwin Jackson — but all of them went to high school in the United States.
Donald Lutz, an outfielder who grew up in Germany but was born in New York, played with Cincinnati in 2013-14. Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler, who is having a breakout season with 33 home runs, is the only German-born and developed player in the majors during the modern era (since 1932). On Friday, Kepler broke Bobby Thomson’s single-season record for homers by a European-born player.
“Max is a very good friend of mine. We try to talk on the phone (regularly) and we played together (with the Twins in extended spring training),” Solbach said. “He’s always said hopefully one day I will be pitching to him in the majors.”