Fans who regularly attend Tulsa Drillers games and are there from the opening pitch to the last are spending more time at ONEOK Field in 2019 than any previous season.
The Drillers, who will return to ONEOK Field for the Texas League North Division finals against Arkansas next weekend, played 70 regular-season home games and nearly half, 31, lasted at least three hours. That continued a trend that began last year when there were 19 games that reached three hours. From 2015-17, the average was 12 per season.
This season, the average time of the Drillers’ scheduled nine-inning home games was just under three hours, at 2:57 — also an all-time high. In both 2017 and ’18, the average game time was 2:49 at ONEOK Field.
And Texas League games aren’t just taking longer in Tulsa. The first five games of the Drillers’ current road trip have all taken at least 3:12, with a long of 3:35. Games around the league are lasting longer than ever despite several rules changes meant to improve pace of play — such as a 20-second pitch clock, reducing mound visits and forcing pitchers to face a minimum of three hitters unless the inning ends. Pitch clock violations, however, are rarely being called this season in the TL.
One rule change that has worked is starting extra innings with a runner at second base. The Drillers have played 13 extra-inning games this season and none have lasted past 11 innings.
So why are games taking longer this year?
“Everybody is throwing a lot of pitches,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “There are a lot of deep counts. It seems like almost every count is 3-2. That’s just the way baseball is going right now. You’re going to hit home runs, have a lot of strikeouts and high pitch counts.”
The length of games didn’t adversely affect attendance this season at ONEOK Field as the Drillers, with only one more home date than last year, improved their total crowd count to 374,501 from 350,396 in 2018. This year’s total was nearly the same as in 2017.
“It was a great year with our attendance,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said Friday. “We got off to a really good start, the Clayton Kershaw game helped us get off on the right track, and it continued it all year.
“The length of games is a non-issue for us. Just like with attendance, there are a lot of factors that go into it. Sometimes it fluctuates seven or eight minutes either way in a year. I do like the extra-inning rule, that’s been good for our fans and pitching staffs.”
Last year, major league games averaged 3:05 and some teams are moving up night game times, or considering that option. St. Louis moved up its spring and September weeknight times from 7:15 to 6:45 p.m., and may make the latter the standard for all season next year.
Some TL teams also have experimented with time changes. But the Drillers aren’t going to pursue moving up their night starts by 30 minutes to 6:35.
”That might be better for some of the smaller cities, but a lot of our fans drive a good distance to the game,” Melega said. “Moving it up 30 minutes would make it tough for them to make it for the first pitch,”
The Drillers, however, are planning to move up their game times by 5 minutes for simplicity’s sake — so next year all games will start exactly at the top of the hour. For example, a typical night game will start at 7, instead of 7:05.
Versatile players
It’s not unusual for a position player to make his pro mound debut in an emergency situation, especially in the ninth inning of a blowout.
However, Drillers outfielder Drew Avans’ first pro pitching appearance was interesting because it came in the fourth inning Thursday during a key game in Tulsa’s bid for a second-half title. Avans, a lefty whose velocity reached 85 miles per hour, pitched a scoreless inning and picked up a win as the most effective of five Drillers relievers.
Avans, who is having a breakout second half as the Drillers’ leadoff hitter, pitched in 34 college games as a reliever for Southeastern Louisiana from 2015-17, posting a 3.56 ERA. He also pitched in college summer leagues during that time.
The parent Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to groom him as an outfielder-pitcher. Avans fits a similar profile as Jordan Schafer, who was being trained to do that with the Drillers in 2016, except that Schafer had already spent six seasons in the majors as an outfielder. The experiment might have worked for Schafer if he hadn’t suffered an elbow injury in 2017 spring training with St. Louis.
The Dodgers have similar plans for infielder Brandon Montgomery. who appeared with the Drillers earlier this season. Montgomery has pitched in eight games at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Notable
Former Oklahoma State and Verdigris pitching brothers Blake and Peyton Battenfield are having solid summers in the minors. Blake is 5-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 18 starts for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Peyton is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in his first 13 pro appearances for short-season Tri-City (Astros) and pitched a scoreless inning in the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Aug. 21...
Holland Hall graduate Jackson Goddard is 5-4 with a 2.89 ERA, primarily as a starter, but picked up his first pro save with four shutout innings Aug. 26 for Single-A Kane County (Diamondbacks)...
Former Oral Roberts catcher Jose Trevino went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in a 6-3 victory over Seattle on Friday for the first three-hit game by a Texas Rangers catcher this season. The Rangers are planning to give Trevino a lot of playing time in September. He is batting .244 in 18 games...
Oakland promoted former University of Oklahoma third baseman Sheldon Neuse to make his major league debut Friday after he batted .271 with 27 homers and 102 RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas this year.