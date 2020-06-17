Three Forks Harbor

 Kelly Bostian

Nearly 400 anglers and 200 boats will launch from Three Forks Harbor at Muskogee at 6 a.m. Thursday in the long-awaited Bassmaster Central Open #1.

Fluctuating water levels and many miles of river from which to choose on a relatively limited time frame will face the pro anglers driving and fishing front-of-the-boat and co-anglers who compete in their own division fishing from the back.

The Central Open #1 marks the return of tournament fishing for BASS, which had put competitions on hold since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. The first tournament after the shutdown was held last week on Alabama’s Lake Eufaula.

The tourney also marks a comeback for the Three Forks River Center, its first event since the facility was evacuated for unprecedented flooding in May 2019.

The field includes a number of well-known pros from the BASS and FLW lineups, including Oklahoma Bassmaster Elite Series anglers Luke Palmer and Dale Hightower. Local pro, former Bassmaster Elite Series angler and current Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour angler Jason Christie of Park Hill also is on the roster.

Oklahoma-based FLW pros Bradley Hallman, Chris Jones and Kevin Ledoux are among the 26 Oklahoma pros in the field. Another 40 Okies round out the co-anglers division.

All launches and weigh-ins will take place at Three Forks Harbor, located off U.S. 62 on the east side of the Arkansas River at 5201 Three Forks Road. From Tulsa, take the Muskogee Turnpike and the U.S. 62/Muskogee/Fort Gibson exit.

Launches are daily at 6 a.m. The weigh-ins on Thursday and Friday are set for 1 a.m. The weigh-in Saturday starts at 2 p.m.

The on-the-water action will be live streamed Saturday at Bassmaster.com from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

