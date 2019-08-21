Because of the threat of bad weather, the “Rumble in the Rose District” event scheduled for Friday will be moved to an indoor venue.
Unbeaten Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison is involved in the “Rumble” -- a professional boxing show televised live on Showtime cable. The fights originally were to have occurred in a temporary outdoor stadium in Broken Arrow’s Rose District.
After studying the forecast Wednesday, city officials and event organizers decided on a move to the Central Park Community Center, located at 1115 S. Main in Broken Arrow.
Because the community center’s seating capacity is 1,000 -- as opposed to the 1,500 seats which would have been positioned on the street -- the 6:30 p.m. event now is sold out. Tickets were priced at $50.
The Broken Arrow fights are presented in Showtime’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” series. The 9 p.m. telecast includes a super middleweight bout matching undefeated Russian Vladimir Shishkin and DeAndre Ware (13-1-2) of Toledo, Ohio.
Also to be televised are a super lightweight clash between Shohjahon Ergashev (a 16-0 fighter from Uzbekistan) and Abdeil Ramirez (24-4-1, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico), and an eight-round super bantamweight bout featuring 15-0-1 Arnold Khegai Jr. of the Ukraine and 17-1 Vladimir Tikhonov of St. Petersburg, Russia.
The 29-year-old Lippe Morrison, a Vinita native and the son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, is 16-0 and has prevailed by knockout in each fight.
Promoter Tony Holden reports Lippe Morrison’s original opponent -- Nick Jones -- no longer is available. Lippe Morrison’s opponent will be announced during the Thursday weigh-in at a Broken Arrow training facility.