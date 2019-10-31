The Tulsa Oilers’ 3-2 victory Thursday over Greenville at the BOK Center was not the 8-2 statement win the Oilers (4-6-1-0) posted over the Swamp Rabbits Wednesday, but it did mark their first pair of back-to-back wins this season.
Still, Oilers coach Rob Murray was not pleased with his team’s third-period play and felt the Oilers were fortunate to win this time.
“We were going in the right direction last night and it should have been a springboard for us tonight,” Murray said. “We should have come out flying and we didn’t.
“We took careless, lazy penalties in the third period. At the end of the day it will catch up with you. Some of the guys are not carrying their weight.”
With the Oilers leading 3-1 entering the third, the Swamp Rabbits launched a fierce attack on goalie Evan Fitzpatrick, who turned back 18 of 19 shots to keep the Oilers on top. During the onslaught, Tulsa only managed five shots on goal.
Luke Ripley did score for Greenville at 12:09 to pull the Swamp Rabbits within one, and a couple of late Tulsa penalties allowed a 6-on-4 Greenville advantage. But Fitzpatrick made big stops to keep the Oilers out front.
“We had countless turnovers,” Murray said of the third period. “That is the best game I have every seen Evan Fitzpatrick play. If it was not for that, we lose the game 6-3.
“We did not generate anything. I am not happy with tonight’s game. But we will take the win. Some games you deserve to win and you don’t and you’re frustrated. And you have to take the one’s you did not deserve to win and just pocket it.
“We will take it and move on.”
J.J. Piccinich, who had one goal and three assists Wednesday, put Tulsa in front with a shot into an open net at 2:13 of the first period. With Greenville goalie Ryan Bednard out of the goal crease, Piccinich skated around from behind the net and fired for his fifth point in two nights.
The Swamp Rabbits evened the score 2:52 into the second period on a goal by Nathan Perkovich.
At 6:45, Robby Jackson put the Oilers up 2-1 with his fourth goal of the season. Miles Liberati gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 17:42 with a power-play blast down the slot that pinged in off the goal post.
OILERS 3, SWAMP RABBITS 2
Greenville 0 1 1 — 2 Tulsa 1 2 0 — 3
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Piccinich 4 (unassisted) 2:13. Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (high sticking) 4:32. Greenville, Howe (slashing) 8:25. Tulsa, D. Moynihan (hooking) 19:05.
Second Period: 2, Greenville, Perkovich 2 (Nault) 2:52. 3, Tulsa, Jackson 4 (Pleskach, Liberati) 6:45. 4, Tulsa, Liberati 3 (Joshua, Knight) 17:42 (pp). Penalties: Greenville, Pecararo (broken stick minor) 8:06. Greenville, Pelech (interference) 16:33.
Third Period: 5, Greenville, Ripley 1 (Perkovich, Marcinew) 12:09. Penalties: Greenville, Perkovich (hooking) 4:09. Tulsa, Drapluk (slashing) 9:08. Greenvillle, Pecararo (slashing) 12:49. Tulsa, Sideroff (tripping) 14:18. Tulsa, Drapluk (hooking) 17:29.
Power Plays: Greenville, 0-5; Tulsa, 1-5.
Shots: Greenville, 9-10-19—38; Tulsa, 12-16-5—33.
Saves: Greenville, Bednard 11-14-5—30; Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 9-9-18—36.
Referee: Cameron Fleming.
A: 3,802.