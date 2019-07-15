TCU Horned Frogs
Coach: Gary Patterson (18th season)
2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: 4th
With just over two weeks until fall training camp opens for the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, coach Gary Patterson admitted he is no closer to naming a starting quarterback for TCU’s Aug. 31 opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
According to Patterson, six quarterbacks on the team’s roster — sophomore Mike Collins, graduate transfer Alex Delton, four-star freshman Max Duggan, redshirt freshmen Justin Rogers and Grant Beucler, and freshman Matthew Downing — are all in the running to claim the starting job under center when fall camp opens. Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, who applied for a waiver for immediate eligibility, could also find himself in the mix.
“The competition level and the level of maturity we’ve seen in the spring and the summer has been unbelievable,” Patterson said. “We have some talented young quarterbacks. At some point in time we’ll have to get down to three.”
On Delton, the transfer from Kansas State, Patterson was complimentary of the way the veteran quarterback has woven himself into the team and lauded the experience playing Big 12 football he brings to the table. As for the health of Collins and Rogers, who each missed time this spring with injuries, Patterson said they are 100 and 90 percent “full speed”, respectively.
While experience in the TCU offense or time spent as a starter in the Big 12 might hand some of the veterans a leg up in the competition at quarterback, Patterson made it clear Monday the starting job is open to all and there for the taking.
“I always found when you have a high competition level as a general rule you end up with a better product,” Patterson said. “...They all want to be the guy and I don't think you want it any different than that.”
Patterson hopes TCU’s defense can “grow up” in 2019
It’s hard to imagine a Horned Frogs defense that ranked 24th in yards allowed and 40th in scoring defense nationally playing in the high-octane Big 12 in 2018 would need to improve this fall, but that is exactly what Patterson emphasized during his podium session.
“We were young a year ago,” he said. “[This fall] we’ve got to grow up defensively. When we start camp that’ll be our goal.”
With the departures of linebacker Ty Summers and defensive ends L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu, all to the NFL, TCU will be without several of its top producers on defense from a year ago and forced to insert younger, less experienced players into prominent roles in 2019. New faces, particularly on the defensive line, will have to settle in quickly if the Horned Frogs are going to maintain their status as the No. 1 defense in the conference.
Long on talent and short on experience, Patterson’s defense will show growing pains with newcomers like graduate transfer defensive ends Shameik Blackshear and freshman Ochaun Mathis expected to receive playing time and others such as defensive tackle Ross Blacklock returning after a season-ending injury in 2018.
For the all the inexperience on his defense, Patterson remains confident in the talent he has on his hands and is hopeful they will perform like his TCU defenses have in years past.
“In this league, when you can rush the passer without blitzing and you have guys who can run with everybody else, you’ve got a chance,” he said. “I think possibly we’re capable of doing that.”
Patterson views $100 million stadium renovation as a statement
By the time Texas comes to town to face TCU on Oct. 26, the massive premium seating renovation to the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium is expected to be completed, and Patterson sees the new addition as a next step for his program.
While the Horned Frogs have emerged as a power on the field in the Big 12 under the 59-year old head coach, competing with the likes of Texas and Oklahoma, Patterson still believes his program trails behind such blue blood powerhouses on the recruiting trail. His hope is the renovation to the stadium, last renovated in 2010, on TCU’s campus will change that.
“You have to be able to show kids in this day and age what you want to do,” he said. “You’ve got to have eyes up and keep climbing. That’s the statement the stadium is going to say. It’s impressive.”
The project, which began in June 2018, is set to add 48 new boxes, two private clubs, and more than 1,000 club seats and 22 luxury suites to Amon G. Carter Stadium. Additionally, a 100-foot outdoor balcony and a new video board in the north end zone will be among the newest features following the renovation.
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Fox Sports); 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: At Purdue (Big Ten Network); 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: SMU; TBA
Sept. 28: Kansas; TBA
Oct. 5: At Iowa State; TBA
Oct. 19: At Kansas State
Oct. 26: Texas; TBA
Nov. 2: At Oklahoma State
Nov. 9: Baylor; TBA
Nov. 16: At Texas Tech: TBA
Nov. 23: At Oklahoma; TBA
Nov. 29: West Virginia (ESPN or ABC); 2:30 p.m.