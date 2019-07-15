ARLINGTON, Texas — Unveiled Monday at the Big 12’s media days at AT&T Stadium, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will be the new digital network for the conference, broadcasting more than 800 events each year.
“This technology is up and running,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “It’s easy to subscribe to and it’s cutting-edge. It is very much anticipatory of what tomorrow’s technology environment is going to look like.”
Eight of the league’s 10 schools will be aligned on the network. Oklahoma remains under contract with FOX through June 2022 while Texas has its long-term deal with the Longhorn Network.
A launch date has not been announced. Oklahoma State’s Week 2 game against McNeese State, at 6 p.m. Sept. 7, will be shown on ESPN+.
“Obviously cable is not going to go away,” Bowlsby said. “It’s going to continue to be a huge part of our strategy, but we are on the right side of technology. We have the right partners, and the future on this is very exciting.
“I think we believe that the ESPN+ platform embodied in Big 12 Now is the right thing technologically. The product has evolved to the point where it’s very high quality and very reliable in terms of your ability to get on and get it.”
A basic ESPN+ subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually, offering access to ESPN’s premium content.