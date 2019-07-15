ARLINGTON — Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicked off 2019 Big 12 Media Days on Monday announcing the conference will now have a digital media network, supported on ESPN’s premium platform.
“Big 12 Now” will soon become the conference’s own channel on ESPN’s digital streaming service, ESPN+, and is expected to carry more than 800 conference events each year. A launch date has not yet been announced.
A basic ESPN+ subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually, offering access to ESPN’s premium content. The arrival of a network for the conference comes eight years after Texas’ “Longhorn Network” was founded in 2011.