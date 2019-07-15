Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was the last coach to take the stage Monday at Big 12 Media Days. He quickly confirmed that running back Kennedy Brooks was reinstated to the program after a Title IX investigation, saying Brooks is "full go." Riley said he was not involved with the Title IX process.
Riley, Hurts 'meshing well'
Riley talked about a new quarterback for the third straight year.
Jalen Hurts joined the Sooners after transferring from Alabama and will battle for the starting position with incoming freshman Spencer Rattler and redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai.
"He's been eager," Riley said. "There's been things that we do where he's been able to trace back to what he's done at Alabama or high school. He's a smart kid, eager and worked hard at it. We've meshed together well."
Riley in ‘second home’ for Big 12 Media Days
Riley was in Arlington, Texas, for Big 12 Media Days, an area he’s no stranger to because of recruiting.
“It’s been a critical area for us, and has been historically and maybe much more in the last few years,” Riley said. “It’s almost our second home… You have the state of Oklahoma and the Metroplex.”
Sooners, Riley to see familiar face in opener
Dana Holgorsen left the Big 12 but didn’t escape from being on the opposite sideline of Riley.
The Sooners will play Houston, Holgorsen’s new team, to kick off the season Sept. 1. Holgorsen was West Virginia’s coach the past eight seasons.
“Houston is a really good football team and has been a really good program for the last several years,” Riley said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Holgorsen. We worked together for a long time… It’ll be a tough opener for us.”