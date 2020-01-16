Billed as “one of the largest clear-span buildings in the world,” the River Spirit Expo measures out at 448,000 square feet.
Every inch of floor space is used for this week’s 34th annual Chili Bowl Nationals racing spectacle. At the east end, there is the quarter-mile clay oval and bleacher seating for 8,000 spectators. On any given night during the six-day event, 85% of the spectators will have traveled here from out of state.
Those visitors, along with the drivers and their teams, are responsible for a $30 million impact on the Tulsa economy.
West of the racing venue are trailers, pit areas and scores of cars, drivers and mechanics. There are merchandising kiosks -- including two “Trump in 2020” hats-and-apparel booths -- along with tons of food options.
In 2019, Tulsa County and Emmett Hahn’s Chili Bowl enterprise agreed on the terms of a new 15-year contract that extends through 2034. The River Spirit Expo will continue to host this event for a long time, so I tried to come up with ideas on how this event could become even bigger and even better.
As drivers and Chili Bowl officials agree that the building sets up perfectly, as merchandisers seem slammed with business, as available space is maximized and as a $30 million impact on the Tulsa economy already is tremendous, I mustered only one idea: A week or so before the start of the Chili Bowl -- or even in mid-December, before the college football bowl games -- a two-day Chili Bowl Music Festival. There could be rock music one night and country music the next.
It could happen at the BOK Center or the Expo Square Pavilion, which, with some seats on the floor, could have a capacity of 6,000.
You wouldn’t want to music to coincide with racing, which happens each night during Chili Bowl week. A music festival simply would enhance the Chili Bowl brand, elevate local consciousness and result in an additional revenue stream for the Chili Bowl organization.
Hahn, the Chili Bowl founder and legend in Oklahoma auto racing, said he would be open to such a music concept. Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said, “I think it’s a good idea.”
“That’s the kind of idea we’re always brainstorming about,” Pinnell said. “You might reach a different type of (patron) who may not know about racing, but they know music and they could learn more about the Chili Bowl. And then maybe one day, they’d buy Chili Bowl tickets.”
Ticket sales are never a challenge for the Chili Bowl. This week, a few tickets were available for the Monday and Tuesday laps. Otherwise, every session is a sellout. Some of these fans have traveled from the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.
All of them need food, and Siegmund Brown is happy to oblige.
As the CEO of ExpoServe, a catering company housed in the old armory building on the Tulsa Fairgrounds propery, Brown and his 250-person staff oversee every aspect of the Chili Bowl food-and-beverage operation.
“I’m from Vancouver, British Columbia,” Brown explained. “I had worked in NFL stadiums and hockey, and my employer at that time (mid-’90s) sent me to Tulsa for a six-month project. I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’
“I met a woman here -- Ann Marie Perkins -- who was Miss Tulsa State Fair (in 1998). I was a (pageant) judge. We now have two kids and a great life together, and I’m still here.”
By the end of this week, Brown said, Chili Bowl fans will have purchased a total of more than 20,000 sodas and bottles of water, more than 20,000 meals, more than 6,000 servings of ice cream treats, and about 35,000 cans of beer (ranging in price from $4.50 to $12.50).
In 2020, food and beverage sales figures are more than 10 times beyond what they were in 2000. Among the most popular food items here is the Frito chili pie -- a $9.50 thing of beauty topped by your choice of any of four hot sauces.
On Saturday, Brown said, there will be 150 food-and-drink points of sale. A “point of sale” is a fancy term for a cash register.
Hahn had chances to take the Chili Bowl to stadiums in Texas or elsewhere, but in no other city could he have the track and bleachers, the pit areas and racing teams’ trailers, the rows of merchandising and so many food locations under one roof.
I came here in search of ideas that might elevate the Chili Bowl to higher levels of prosperity and notoriety. While I do believe that a Chili Bowl Music Festival would be cool and possibly lucrative, the status quo seems to work beautifully. This event already is just about perfect.