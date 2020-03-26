Tuesday, March 31: It should have been the first lucrative date on the 2020 Tulsa Drillers calendar. The organization was scheduled to host Bedlam baseball at ONEOK Field.
Bedlam isn’t happening because college baseball isn’t happening.
Thursday, April 9: The Drillers’ season was scheduled to begin. Tulsa vs. Frisco. Opening night. Big crowd.
It’s not happening, either, because Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball won’t launch new seasons until the spread of the coronavirus no longer is a national crisis.
The Drillers’ baseball personnel obviously are affected, but so too are the organization’s full-time and part-time staff members.
For a routine midweek home game, general manager Mike Melega reports, about 75-100 workers are required (including volunteer groups who sell concessions as fundraisers for the Broken Arrow and Union high school marching bands, and also the Broken Arrow spirit squad).
For a big-promotion game night -- like a Friday fireworks promotion -- there are 175-200 workers.
When baseball isn’t played, most of those people aren’t paid. Kirk McAnany is among those people.
The 2020 season will be McAnany’s 27th as the Drillers’ public-address announcer. Since 1995, he has been behind the PA microphone for every Bedlam game played in Tulsa.
“On a regular opening day, baseball people are probably more joyful than fans of other sports,’ said McAnany, a 55-year-old Tulsan who teaches eighth-grade English in Catoosa. “If the baseball season is delayed by a couple of months, it’s going to be an even bigger celebration than it would have been on April 9.
“We’ll have at least 8,000 people in the ballpark, and every one of them will have a smile on their face.”
As I spoke with Melega by phone, he was at ONEOK Field along with eight staff members. During a typical weekday in late March, more than 40 staffers would have been at the ballpark. The ones who weren’t there that afternoon -- they were working remotely. It’s a new and hopefully temporary reality for many Tulsans.
If MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred finds it impossible to speculate on a start date for professional baseball, it’s just as impossible for Melega.
I still had to ask the question, though, and Melega’s response was sobering: “I would say Monday, May 18, but that’s a long shot. The more realistic scenario is June 2, and we’re supposed to start a homestand on that date.
“If the circumstances were right, and if we could start during the (May 23-25) Memorial Day weekend, what a powerful and cleansing weekend that would be for everybody.”
It’s equally impossible for Melega to know whether the Drillers’ season would include the usual 140-game Texas League schedule. Unless baseball decision-makers are willing to take the season into the winter months, it seems almost a certainty that schedules will be shortened.
Melega’s frustration is doubled because he’s eager to unveil new toys at 10-year-old ONEOK Field. The installation of a big-time video board was completed in January.
With the former board, the video display measured at 18 feet deep by 48 feet. The new board’s display measures at 31 by 67.
Both in size and resolution, the new board is fantastic. The image is substantially sharper than what was previously presented. There can’t be a more technologically advanced video display anywhere in Minor League Baseball.
ONEOK Field also has been outfitted with a new right-field wall board that displays a digital line score and enhanced pitching stats, and a suite-level, 450-foot ribbon board that displays various types of content.
A new Libation Station, specializing in craft beers and frozen drinks, is positioned on the first-base side of the concourse.
The coronavirus delay results in “a very difficult time for baseball people,” McAnany said. He qualifies as a baseball person. He sees every pitch of every Drillers home game, and he can recite the complete rosters of the 1982, 1985, 1987, 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2013 St. Louis Cardinals teams that were World Series participants. He also can recite chronologically each World Series matchup since 1903.
“I start getting excited about baseball in January,” McAnany said.
At some point, the American public will get the green light to take the first steps toward a return to normalcy. People are going to react as people did when Prohibition was repealed in 1933: with great celebrations.
In Tulsa, attending a Drillers game will be an appointment activity not only for certified baseball people, but for scores of others who’ve been battered by bad news and difficult circumstances.
The singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” will resonate in a more meaningful way.
“It gives me goosebumps to think about it,” Melega said. “We’ll all be so happy and so relieved. I can’t wait to be a part of that.”