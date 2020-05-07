In 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder played a total of 55 postseason games during the month of May.
That’s the equivalent of two-thirds of an 82-game regular season, and it was glorious for anyone who appreciates meaningful basketball.
Six years ago this week, then-Thunder superstar Kevin Durant inspired the sports world with his NBA Most Valuable Player acceptance speech.
Until the Thunder moved here from Seattle in 2008, basketball was not a month-of-May priority in Oklahoma.
Now, it’s an expectation.
In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Oklahoma City made the playoffs but did not advance beyond the month of April. There were first-round eliminations against Utah (2017), Houston (2018) and Portland (when Damian Lillard converted on an incredible shot to finish OKC in Game 5).
As the Thunder organization has begun the process of refunding money to ticket holders, it seems certain that there will be no resumption of the 2019-20 regular season. There has been no official announcement from the NBA, but refunds send a message that this regular season is finished.
If there is a postseason, it might not happen before July. As it pertains to Thunder basketball, that means we’re stuck with another empty month of May.
It’s a sickening shame because the 2019-20 Thunder is among the more pleasantly surprising good and likable teams in state history.
From a cobbled-together roster that odds-makers predicted would record no more than 35 victories, OKC was barreling toward the 50-win mark when the NBA season was suspended on March 11.
Recorded in Boston on March 8, and as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out of the lineup, OKC’s most recent win might have been its most impressive of the season. Rallying from an 18-point deficit, the Thunder prevailed 105-104 at Boston.
Chris Paul, who turned 35 on Wednesday, totaled 28 points and seven assists during that Sunday classic in Boston. The winning bucket was provided by Dennis Schroder, who stripped the ball from Celtic guard Kemba Walker and converted on a layup with 8.5 seconds remaining.
Schroder finished with 27 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 18 as the Thunder improved to 40-24 overall and an astounding 20-11 on the road.
Paul is 80% of the reason why this Thunder team was so much better than expected. Schroder, with a 19.0-point scoring average, had emerged as a strong candidate – or perhaps the strongest candidate – for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
OKC’s Billy Donovan was beyond a strong candidate for the league’s Coach of the Year trophy. For having forged such a beautiful working relationship with Paul, and for having achieved results no one believed possible during an 8-12 start, Donovan was the overwhelming favorite to win that award.
The Thunder regular season ended on March 11. At Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC and Utah players were on the court for the opening tip when they were sent back to their respective benches. As a sold-out crowd wondered what was happening, it was conveyed to Thunder personnel that Utah center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.
That game was postponed, and within a couple of hours the entire NBA season was suspended. That game would have been significant. OKC occupies fifth place in the Western Conference, trailing fourth-place Utah by one game and third-place Denver by 2½ games.
If playoff seeds are determined by current standings, Oklahoma City and Utah would clash in the opening round. The Jazz would have the homecourt advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2 (and a Game 7, if necessary), but it would be foolish to underestimate a Paul-led Thunder squad that has been so consistently successful on the road.
If there is an NBA postseason, there will be an OKC-Utah series. It’s just tremendously unfortunate that it didn’t occur in April. If it had, we might now be watching the Thunder compete in a May series. Just like the good ol’ days of 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
The first week of May has been eventful for the Thunder.
In 2011, OKC’s triple-overtime victory over Memphis evened a Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece. There was a classic Thunder stat line: Russell Westbrook had 40 points, Durant 35 and James Harden 19.
In 2012, with a 103-97 victory in Dallas, the Thunder finished a four-game sweep of the defending NBA champion Mavericks. Harden scored 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting.
In 2013, the Thunder finished the Houston Rockets in six games. OKC opened a second-round series with a Game 1 win over Memphis. It was OKC’s 65th and final win of the season. As Westbrook had sustained a knee injury during the Houston series, Memphis went on to upset OKC in five games.
In 2014, The Oklahoman’s “Mr. Unreliable” headline drove Durant to a 36-point, 10-rebound performance in a do-or-die Game 6 victory over Memphis. Oklahoma City returned home to prevail in Game 7.
In 2016, after losing Game 3 at home, the Thunder trailed San Antonio two-games-to-one in a second-round series. OKC responded with three consecutive victories. Westbrook was great in Game 6. The Thunder advanced to the Western finals and an infamous meeting with 73-win Golden State.
There you go. Just a few reminders of the greatness of May basketball.