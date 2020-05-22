Tulsa Metro soccer season ends early

From a timing standpoint, the national shutdown of organized sports was especially cruel for the Metro Tulsa Soccer Club and several other area recreational clubs that serve young kids and teens.

In early March, the Metro Tulsa teen teams were able to compete in season-opening games. As it turned out, because the coronavirus shutdown extended to all team sports, there was no subsequent spring competition for Metro Tulsa teams at any age level.

Youth teams from Union, Owasso, Verdigris, Cleveland and Mannford currently are playing, but the Metro Tulsa spring season ultimately was canceled. More than 250 teams and 2,000 athletes would have been involved in games played at complexes in south Tulsa and near the intersection of 41st Street and U.S. 169.

A Metro Tulsa official indicated that registration for a fall season -- starting in early September and ending in early November -- soon will open.

-- Bill Haisten, Tulsa World