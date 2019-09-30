OKLAHOMA CITY – The first chapter of Chris Paul’s Oklahoma experience began as the devastation of Hurricane Katrina resulted in the displacement of the New Orleans Hornets for two seasons.
As the 2005-06 NBA Rookie of the Year and a 2006-07 second-year point guard, Paul was the best player on the roster of the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets.
On April 13, 2007, he performed in Chesapeake Energy Arena for the final time as a member of the home team. During a loss to Denver, he totaled 18 points and eight assists.
One year and one week later, as the league approved the relocation of the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City graduated from having been a temporary NBA market to being an actual member of the big-league sports club.
Paul’s second chapter began on Monday – during the Thunder Media Day event in the same arena. The OKC Thunder’s new point guard was greeted by an arena employee named Dave. Paul didn’t need an introduction to Dave. They had become acquainted in 2005, when Paul was 20.
Now 34 and entering his 15th NBA season, Paul again is an Oklahoman – but for how long?
His run with the Thunder could be brief, but Paul didn’t seem like a short-timer on Monday.
“I’m blessed and fortunate to be back,” he said. “Seeing familiar faces has been cool.”
When asked about 2005-07 memories, Paul replied, “The fans were unreal. I used to eat at Charleston’s every day. It’s amazing to see how much the city has changed, (and) it’s crazy how life comes full circle.
“Now, I have two kids. (Paul’s wife and sons) came out here this weekend. It’s cool to give them perspective.”
After having been a member of contending teams with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets, Paul now is the face of a dramatically changed Thunder organization that lost Kevin Durant three years ago and during the summer traded its biggest star – Russell Westbrook – to Houston while sending Paul George to the Clippers.
A Rocket for two years, Paul was acquired by Thunder general manager Sam Presti in the Westbrook trade.
While Paul probably has at least two more quality seasons left in his tank, it doesn’t seem that OKC would want his huge contract on its books for very long. At the same time, what kind of trade potential is there for a 34-year-old guard who makes more money than Westbrook or George?
Paul gets $38.5 million this season, $41.3 million in 2020-21 and $44.2 million in 2021-22. He might be back in OKC for 40 games or for four years. Time will tell.
While Paul is here, though, the Thunder expects an All-Star level of performance from a nine-time All-Star.
“Paul has conveyed to me that he has both feet in the circle,” OKC coach Billy Donovan said. “He wants to do whatever he can to help our team.”
When Donovan was hired to coach the Thunder in 2015, his first training-camp roster included Durant, Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, Dion Waiters, Nick Collison, Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.
Only two Thunder players in October 2015 – Steven Adams and Andre Roberson – are still Thunder players in October 2019. Training camp begins on Tuesday.
OKC’s four-game preseason schedule opens on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when the Thunder faces the Dallas Mavericks at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
As part of the George deal, OKC acquired forward Danilo Gallinari, who at 6-foot-10 is a veteran sharpshooter; and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who as a Clipper rookie last season took his first step toward stardom.
Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander crossed paths in Las Vegas, soon after Gilgeous-Alexander had been moved to OKC.
“I’m excited for you,” Paul told the former Kentucky Wildcat. “I love to watch you play.”
Paul on Monday: “Who would have known that we would be teammates? I’m a fan of his. I’m excited to watch him and play with him.”
Thunder radio play-by-play voice Matt Pinto describes Gilgeous-Alexander as “a long-term keeper.”
Whether Oklahoma City decides to keep more expensive players like Paul and Gallinari – or even decides to trade Adams – remains to be seen. Ultimately, decisions depend in part on whether the Thunder contends for a playoff berth.
In the stacked Western Conference, this current Thunder roster really doesn’t look like a playoff roster. During Chapter 2 of his time in Oklahoma, Paul is driven to sustain himself as one of the NBA’s better point guards and to be desired by other teams, in the event that OKC chooses to make a move.
If he does remain an elite playmaker, Paul might achieve something unexpected: to be the driving force behind a Thunder return to the postseason.