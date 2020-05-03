Gov. Kevin Stitt and Charlie Hannema, the governor’s new chief of communications, finalize a list of talking points before Stitt’s Wednesday news conference last. MICHAEL ROGERS, Oklahoma Secretary of State/for the Tulsa World
As Gov. Kevin Stitt's new chief of communications, former KOTV-6 sports reporter Charlie Hannema (right) had a memorable first-day assignment: on March 9, a coronavirus-related teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence.
On Aug. 26, 2016, during his final day as a sports reporter-anchor for KOTV-6, Charlie Hannema interviewed Jenks' Allan Trimble before the Trojans opened the season with a 41-23 victory at Owasso.
On Feb. 10, in his role as the Broken Arrow Public Schools’ director of public relations and the radio play-by-play voice of the Tiger football program, Charlie Hannema emceed a ceremony that celebrated BA High School senior athletes who had gotten college scholarships.
While addressing a crowd of students and parents at the Varsity Training Center, Hannema could feel his phone vibrating. He ignored the call.
Later, he listened to a voice message. It resulted in dramatic career and life changes.
The 33-year-old Hannema was contacted by a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s staff. Someone had suggested Hannema might be ideally suited for a position on the governor’s team.
Two days later, Hannema and Stitt met in the governor’s office. They had crossed paths only once before — during Stitt’s tour of Broken Arrow High School a few days after his inauguration.
On March 9, Hannema was introduced as Stitt’s new chief of communications.
Two hours into Hannema’s first day, and before he had been provided an official State of Oklahoma email address, he was instructed to participate in a coronavirus-related teleconference fronted by Vice President Mike Pence.
“There are still days when you pinch yourself and you just say, ‘This is crazy,’ ” Hannema said. “Like on the day when I was on a call and President Trump was going over the guidelines and checkpoints on reopening the country.
“After that, I was thinking, ‘I’ll be telling these stories for the next 40 or 50 years.’ ”
A Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Missouri’s journalism school, Hannema was a KOTV-6 sports reporter-anchor in 2011-16. He then worked for one year as a Fayetteville, Arkansas, morning show co-host before returning to Oklahoma for his position with the Broken Arrow schools.
“I loved it at Broken Arrow. Great job,” Hannema says. “I had a closet filled with Broken Arrow (clothes) and a house four minutes from the stadium. I wasn’t looking to leave, but (Stitt’s offer) was something you had to listen to.”
Hannema’s third day of state service ended with the postponement of the Utah Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City. As Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, Oklahomans were jolted directly by the reality of the coronavirus.
A day later, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed high school basketball tournaments scheduled for Tulsa and OKC. That led to a flurry of closings, cancellations, stay-at-home orders and record unemployment.
“When you’re on the air, doing news or sports, it’s easy to write in your voice. You write like you talk,” Hannema said. “We’re in a global pandemic now, and I’m trying to craft messages and talking points for a governor (with whom) I haven’t spent a great deal of time. I started during a crisis.
“We all have different speech patterns and deliveries. The governor has to be comfortable with message points that fit what he’s trying to communicate. Every word is going to be (analyzed) by Oklahomans, national media and, potentially, international media. It’s a lot different than dealing with an angry parent at a Broken Arrow school board meeting.”
After joining Stitt’s staff, Hannema worked 19 straight days before he got his first break.
“Some people, if their boss calls at 9 p.m. or 6 in the morning, they might let it go to voicemail,” Hannema explained. “When your phone rings and the word ‘governor’ is on the screen, you don’t let that one go to voicemail.”
Hannema’s final day at KOTV-6 was Aug. 26, 2016 — the opening Friday of the high school football season. He was in Owasso to do a 6:25 p.m. live shot with Jenks coach Allan Trimble. Hannema returned to KOTV’s downtown studio to anchor the 10:25 sports segment and report the details of the Trojans’ 41-23 victory over the Rams.
Two years later, Hannema was on the microphone for Broken Arrow’s first state championship.
Two years removed from that experience, and in a job he never envisioned for himself, he assists the Oklahoma governor during the management of a terrible situation.
When the Thunder was scheduled to face the Utah Jazz, Hannema planned to attend. He wound up working late and wasn’t in Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first NBA game that was postponed because of the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, 53 days had passed since the Jazz-Thunder postponement led to the suspension of the NBA season and the stoppage of most sports activities.
“It feels like 30 years,” Hannema said.
