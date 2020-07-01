As there are so many variables that could impact the NBA’s “bubble” attempt to shield its players from coronavirus exposure, Oklahoma City seems to have the best of all commodities: the leadership, on and off the court, of a veteran All-Star point guard.
When Chris Paul was acquired by the Thunder in the Russell Westbrook trade last summer, the immediate reaction was that Paul was too old and too highly paid to be considered a part of OKC’s long-term plan.
It’s impossible to know how the 2020-21 Thunder roster might be composed or to know whether Thunder ownership and general manager Sam Presti are willing to pay the $44.2 million that Paul is due to make next season.
It’s easy, however, to know how the Thunder feels about having the 35-year-old Paul today and in Orlando, Florida, for the reboot of the NBA season.
“Chris is an unbelievable guy,” OKC coach Billy Donovan said during a Zoom media conference on Wednesday. “You think about what’s been on his plate — the things he’s been dealing with from this pandemic to working with (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver to (being the president of) the players’ association to working to get us back playing.
“(Plus), all of the social-injustice issues going on. Trying to stay engaged with his teammates here. Working with all sorts of players around the league about their concerns with (resuming the season).”
Having averaged 17.7 points while shooting 48.9% from the field (his best percentage in 10 years), Paul was sidelined for only one of OKC’s first 64 games. He’s been the MVP of a 40-24 Oklahoma City team that during the preseason was expected to get about 30 wins.
“I’ve never been around a guy who could handle all of that and still is not even remotely close to losing his passion for playing,” Donovan said of Paul. “He’s all about basketball. He’s all about competition. In my conversations with Chris, it’s been amazing just how eager and excited he is to get back to play. I think when you have a person like that in a leadership position — who is that competitive (while) handling so much — I think he’ll be a great, great resource for the rest of our team, our coaches and everyone else around the rest of our organization.
“He’s been phenomenal. To work with him during this last year has been extremely rewarding. I have the utmost respect for him and all he’s had to deal with during these times.”
If you take an honest look at the NBA playoff field, you first see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
One of those squads should emerge as the champion, but don’t dismiss the possibility of upsets. The circumstances of the Orlando bubble are extraordinary.
As all games are conducted at the Disney-owned ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, there is no homecourt advantage for any team in any game. The gyms will be occupied only by essential team and league personnel. There will be no spectators.
Until their team is eliminated, all players and coaches are required to stay within the bubble of NBA-approved facilities and hotels.
Any team that has positive leadership and solid chemistry will have an advantage over those who are lacking in those characteristics. Those characteristics are exactly the reason why Oklahoma City has been so surprisingly good.
Having so immediately bonded with new teammates like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder (who may capture the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year trophy), Paul is exactly the reason why the Thunder has one of the more harmonious clubhouse environments in professional sports.
“We need our chemistry,” said the 21-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC’s scoring leader at 19.3 points per game. “That’s what makes us so special and has allowed us to perform the way we have.”
For various personal reasons, several NBA players have chosen not to participate in Orlando. All of the Thunder players have returned to Oklahoma for workouts and intend to play in Orlando.
Fortified by unity and a common goal, the Thunder may be among the more motivated of the teams in this unique format.
The Thunder’s turning-point game, Gilgeous-Alexander said, occurred on Dec. 6. Before hosting Minnesota, the Oklahoma City record was 8-12. As time was about to expire, OKC trailed by two points when Adams launched an 80-foot pass to Schroder, who banked in a difficult, buzzer-beating shot and sent the game to overtime. Oklahoma City prevailed 139-127.
For the first time in Thunder history — and for the first time for any NBA team since 2004 — Oklahoma City had five players who scored at least 20 points. It was then, Gilgeous-Alexander recalled, that “we realized that we could be something special.”
After the 8-12 start, the Thunder was 32-12.
After a 1-7 start in road games, the Thunder was an incredible 19-4 away from home. Since Dec. 1, OKC has the NBA’s best road record.
Another reaction after Paul was acquired last year: that after having played for contending Clipper and Houston Rocket teams, he probably wouldn’t be happy in a rebuild scenario in Oklahoma.
Instead of complaining or lobbying for a trade, Paul clicked with Donovan and Thunder executives. Paul applied his MVP-level leadership attributes to a roster that responded with 40 victories.
It’s because of Paul that the 2019-20 Thunder season was so entertaining, and it’s because of Paul that Oklahoma City could be a dangerous team in the Orlando bubble.