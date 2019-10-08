This is personal: Former Thunder teammates Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook may have a permanent brotherhood sort of bond.
This is business: As Westbrook now is a Houston Rocket, Adams’ offensive game has a real chance to flourish.
For the first time in Adams’ seven-year NBA run, Oklahoma City’s 7-foot center will be used as a two-way player. He was effective on Tuesday, totaling 17 points as OKC defeated Dallas 119-104 in an NBA preseason game at the BOK Center.
The Thunder starters — Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder — were a combined 24-of-37 on shots from the field. During the second period, Oklahoma City was good on its first 10 shots.
After watching Thunder teams shoot so poorly for so long, it was refreshing to see offensive efficiency.
Seated immediately over my left shoulder were a young man and his young son. The boy looked to be a 3-year-old who was more interested in his Skittles than in basketball.
“The Thunder players are wearing the white shirts,” the father explained to the son.
As All-Stars Westbrook and Paul George are elsewhere in the Western Conference, the Skittles boy probably wasn’t the only one in the building who needed an introduction to new OKC players like Paul, rising star Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points and 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers) and Gallinari (who scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting).
For the Thunder’s 11th preseason game in the BOK Center, there was a crowd of 12,055. It was the second-smallest Tulsa crowd for a Thunder game (smaller only than the 2008 crowd of 9,549).
Neither of the Dallas superstars — 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingas — played on Tuesday.
In the lobby of the arena, an apparel display included a Chris Paul Thunder jersey. The price: $135.
Paul has had an impressive career and one day will be in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. On that basis, a framed, $135 Paul jersey would look nice in someone’s man cave, but it’s a pricey item considering the 34-year-old Paul probably won’t be with the Thunder by season’s end. Not at a 2019-20 salary of $38.5 million.
Paul was part of the Westbrook trade to Houston. Thunder general manager Sam Presti will be open to any possibility regarding a Paul-centered deal.
However, for as long as Paul is on the OKC roster, Thunder fans will witness something they rarely saw during the Westbrook years: conventional point-guard execution and a greater willingness to share the ball.
Westbrook’s isolation playmaking resulted in an NBA MVP trophy for himself. It sustained the Thunder at a competitive level after Kevin Durant departed, but it also stunted Adams’ development as a two-way player.
During those seasons of Westbrook isolation ball, Adams would get a couple of early touches and then be forgotten at the offensive end.
By the six-minute mark of the first quarter Tuesday, Adams already had six shot attempts and 10 points. I thought it was humorous when he did a 3-point shot-fake before passing.
Yeah, right. Adams shooting 3s.
Moments later, Adams did actually convert on a 3-pointer. His teammates celebrated like crazy.
In his 467 regular-season games, Adams is 0-of-7 on 3-pointers. He practices them all the time, though, and his willingness to let one fly in Tulsa — and in a game televised on ESPN — would suggest that his confidence is at a career-high level.
Two years ago, Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson was a skinny rookie. Today, he’s all muscled up. The Tulsa native used that strength to deliver one of the more dazzling of the Tuesday highlights.
The ball was directed to Thunder first-round draft pick Darius Bazley, a 19-year-old who played Ohio high school basketball only 18 months ago. From the right corner, he drove into the lane. For a split-second after the defense forced him to kill his dribble, Bazley was in trouble.
Ferguson made the right play, sprinting into view and presenting himself as an option. Bazley rewarded him with a perfect pass, and Ferguson rewarded his friends and family in attendance with a beautifully violent dunk for two of his 12 points.
It took a full quarter for the Tulsa crowd to warm up and make some noise, but it wound up being entertained.
Paul and Gallinari are stars, but likely are short-timers with the Thunder. Adams probably isn’t going anywhere.
If there was one grand takeaway from Game 1 of the Thunder’s four-game preseason schedule, it’s that Oklahoma City seems ready — finally — to use Adams as a weapon on the offensive end. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points per game. In 2019-20, he could be a 17.9 scorer.
In none of his past four seasons did Adams shoot worse than 57% from the field. Coach Billy Donovan seems eager to see what the big man can do with more opportunities.