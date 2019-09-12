Last Sunday’s KOTV-6 telecast of the Cleveland Browns’ season-opening loss to Tennessee attracted a larger audience for Tulsa’s CBS affiliate than any of the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season telecasts in 2018.
That report was provided by a spokesman for Griffin Communications, which owns KOTV and Oklahoma City’s KWTV-9. The spokesman said that the Tennessee-Cleveland telecast had a 12.3 rating in the Tulsa market and a 14.7 rating in the OKC market.
Those ratings equate to 99,676 adult viewers in the Tulsa area and 159,165 viewers in the Oklahoma City area.
Mindful of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield’s popularity in Oklahoma, CBS programming officials decided to send the Browns’ telecast both to KOTV-6 and KWTV-9.
CBS-televised Chiefs games traditionally have aired in the Tulsa area, but last week’s Kansas City-Jacksonville opener was not presented on KOTV. Instead, the Browns were given Tulsa’s noon window.
Fans of the Chiefs expressed their disappointment – and, in some cases, anger – on social media.
On two additional dates this season – Nov. 10 and Dec. 29 – the Browns and Chiefs both are involved in noon games televised on CBS. On those dates, the network has not yet decided whether the Tulsa market will receive the Cleveland or Kansas City telecast.
The Dallas Cowboys remain the NFL kings of the Tulsa television market. Last Sunday, for Fox 23’s telecast of the 3:25 p.m. meeting of the New York Giants and Cowboys, there were more than 119,000 adult viewers. Dallas prevailed 35-17.
For the NBC/KJRH-2 Sunday night telecast of New England’s blowout victory over Pittsburgh, there were 91,600 Tulsa-area viewers.