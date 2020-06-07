Instead of watching Oklahoma City complete a stunningly solid season with 18 more regular-season games and rolling into the organization’s 10th playoff appearance in 11 years, Thunder general manager Sam Presti since March 11 has been just like you and me: wondering if or when the NBA season would resume, and what it would look like if there were a resumption in play.
Finally, there is clarity. Last week, the NBA Board of Governors approved a resumption format that involves 22 of the league’s 30 teams.
With a tentative start date of July 31, and with the entire operation contained within the Walt Disney Company property near Orlando, Florida, each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games before the 16-team postseason begins. The Thunder has locked up a playoff berth.
Several Disney-owned hotels and basketball venues will be inhabited only by essential NBA personnel who will have been tested for COVID-19. There will be no fans in those venues.
Like everyone else in the sports world, Presti has been sentenced to more free time than he ever would have wanted during this section of the calendar. A few days ago, Presti spent some of that free time on a trip to Tulsa and his first look at the Greenwood District and the site of the 1921 Race Massacre.
Last week, there was the 99th anniversary of the destruction of Black Wall Street. This was taken from a chilling and recently published Tulsa World report: White mobs stormed through the community setting fires, stealing and killing and wounding countless black Tulsans. Thirty-five blocks of businesses, homes and churches were left in smoldering ruins; just about everything left standing had been looted and vandalized.
During a Sunday Zoom conference with media members, Presti reacted to ongoing Oklahoma protests of racial injustice and reflected on his tour of the Greenwood District.
“I have a lot of respect for the people who protested peacefully,” Presti said. “The peaceful avenue that has been taken in a lot of places -- I think it has the most effect, and I support those people and anyone who uses their voice in that way. I’ve learned quite a bit through this, and I have a long way to go myself.
“With respect to the Tulsa Race Massacre, we’re seeing (commemorations) on the anniversary of that. I had a chance to drive (to Tulsa) the other day and see that area -- the Greenwood District. I hadn’t done that. It was extraordinarily informative. This is a time (when) conversations are critical.
“I was astounded when I was in Tulsa -- learning about the (race massacre), and I’m going to learn more about it because I think it’s a fascinating piece of history in a lot of different ways.”
Presti’s Zoom session began with a statement that had nothing to do with basketball.
The nation, he said, must “work for long-reaching plans that can impact things in a positive way and be scaled beyond a month or a conversation or a session. Those conversations are extraordinarily important, but I think the most important conversation that all of us -- myself included -- can have is a conversation with an audience of one. That audience being yourself. Where do you stand on the issue of race and equality in the United States?”
On March 11, immediately before what would have been the opening tip of a game matching the Thunder and Utah in OKC, it was learned that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. That game was canceled. Within a few hours, the NBA suspended its season.
As Russell Westbrook and Paul George no longer were on the roster, the Thunder entered the season with a patched-together roster. The universal expectation: OKC probably would total no more than 35 wins and had no chance of making the playoffs.
Instead, as veteran point guard Chris Paul was brilliant both on the court and with behind-the-scenes leadership, Oklahoma City as of March 11 was 40-24 and in fifth place in the Western Conference.
After Nov. 29, Oklahoma City was an unbelievable 19-4 in road games.
“Now, we have an opportunity to go (to Orlando) and see where we can take that,” Presti said. “We’re a basketball team and our job is to play basketball. I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it’s in the right conditions and the right setting. We place our trust in the NBA and the officials in Florida. There’s been so much work (in the planning) of that.
“We can’t lose sight of the other issues taking place in the country in general. There are so many things taking place. This country has been through a lot during the last few months. We have to be sensitive to that. (NBA basketball) is entertainment, and it’s awesome that we can do this and I do think it’s helpful, but it’s still a game. We’ve got to make sure these other issues don’t get ignored.”