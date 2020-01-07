Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, AND CREEK COUNTIES. * WIND...SOUTH 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 60S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT A DANGEROUS COMBINATION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS AND DRY VEGETATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN 24 HOURS, FAVORING RAPID GROWTH AND SPREAD OF ANY WILDFIRES. THE PRIMARY WEATHER FACTORS INCLUDE STRONGER WINDS, LOWER HUMIDITIES, AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. DISPOSE OF CIGARETTES PROPERLY AND AVOID ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START FIRES. REPORT ANY FIRES IMMEDIATELY TO LOCAL OFFICIALS. &&