Only recently, the term “social distancing” was introduced. Now, there is “professional distancing,” and KJRH-2 is on the front line of this practice.
Starting on Wednesday and continuing for an indefinite period, Cayden McFarland and Jacob Tobey will not anchor sports reports from the KJRH-2 studio. In consideration of the national priority on reducing the spread of the coronavirus, their sports segments will originate from their homes.
“Doing it like this has become fairly easy because of technology,” McFarland said, “No doubt about it, though – it’s different. Everything about this situation is unprecedented. We’ll work from home for as long as it feels like the right thing to do.”
After reviewing his 6 p.m. Tuesday report, McFarland said, “My voice sounded different than it ever has. It felt like I didn’t know exactly what the right tone should be. This is all so unprecedented.
“If we get eight weeks of this, can you imagine what everything will be like? The mental-health angle is going to be so huge for us in the media.”
The value of sports: When the coronavirus-and-sports story began to take shape last week, I was concerned that some stations might eventually decide to do away with the sports segments at 6 o’clock and 10 o’clock.
For 60 years, very few U.S. stations have deviated from the news-weather-sports template. Now, since I’ve networked with several Tulsa television figures, it doesn’t feel that local sports reports will be phased out.
This does seem certain, though: More than ever before, the sports personnel of local television stations must be flexible and versatile. Sports personnel could be asked to do news reporting.
“How good a storyteller can you be?” KOTV-6 sports director John Holcomb said. “That’s what may make sports guys valuable during this time. But once we’re on the other side of (the coronavirus threat), there will be plenty of fans and people who crave the comeback of competition. Especially around here.
“The escape we help provide (with sports content) is important, too, as long as we keep the right perspective about it all. I’d guess that some broadcast companies will value that more than others.”
High school basketball: As was reported by the Tulsa World’s Mike Brown, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association indicates that it “remains determined” to conduct state-championship tournaments that were postponed last week.
If the state games do occur, the earliest date could be mid-April. About six weeks would have separated the area-tournament games from the state tournaments.
To have athletes play championship-level basketball after such a lengthy layoff – is that a good idea?
“I would love for the teams to get a chance to try for state titles, but I have a hard time seeing how it would even be a possibility,” Fox 23’s Nathan Thompson said. “Safety has to be first.”
KTUL-8’s T.J. Eckert: “I like that the OSSAA at least has the option of playing. That all goes out the window if things don’t improve, unfortunately. There’s no reason to put players, coaches, fans and referees at risk.”
Gee in quarantine: Because he was at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday, March 11, the Sports Animal Tulsa’s Erik Gee has been confined to his Edmond home.
The co-host of “The Pat Jones Show,” Gee has been in quarantine because he was in the arena at the same time as Utah Jazz players who had been exposed to the coronavirus. Wednesday’s Jones show was the fifth during which Gee participated from his work station at home.
“Everything seems so bleak,” said the 47-year-old Gee, who reports that he has no virus symptoms. “People are needing something positive now, so it’s important that we continue to do the best show we can possibly do every day.
“Thank God for Tom Brady. He gave us something to talk about other than bar closings and restaurant closings.”
Sports Animal Tulsa program director Kevin Ward says he expects Gee to return to the station’s south Tulsa studio on Thursday, March 26.
Playing the classics: During a typical March, the Sports Animal Tulsa’s evening hours are consumed by Thunder broadcasts and Westwood One’s NCAA Tournament broadcasts.
As the Thunder is inactive and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, Ward had a clever response. He received permission for the station to carry 15 Westwood One national broadcasts of famous NCAA Tournament games.
These radio classics air both on 97.1 and 96.1 FM. On Thursday at 7 p.m., there is the 1979 Michigan State-Indiana State championship broadcast. Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.
On Friday at 7 p.m., there is the 2018 NCAA first-round broadcast of 16th-seeded UMBC’s conquest of top-seeded Virginia. Among highlight presentations are the 1983 N.C. State-Houston shocker (March 27, 7 p.m.) and the 1985 Villanova-Georgetown upset (April 4, 1:30 p.m.).
The 2020 national championship game had been scheduled for Monday, April 6. At 7 that night, the Sports Animal series ends with a replay of the 2019 championship broadcast (Virginia vs. Texas Tech).