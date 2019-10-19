Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the Oklahoma City Thunder over-under win total for the 2019-20 season at 32½.
OKC enters the season with a roster that might be the most fluid in big-league sports. How could anyone bet either side with any confidence?
Considering how much different the roster might look in February, predicting anything with the Thunder is total guesswork.
I see a 15-game range of possibilities for this team. Anything from 25 to 40 wins.
If Oklahoma City makes the playoffs, Billy Donovan should be the coach of the year.
If Oklahoma City does make the playoffs, Chris Paul most likely will be the Thunder point guard all season — and that is not expected to happen. Not with his current salary at $38.5 million, and at levels beyond over the following two seasons.
On any day and at any time, Thunder general manager Sam Presti will take calls from potential trade partners on deals involving Paul (acquired in the Russell Westbrook-to-Houston deal) and forward Danilo Gallinari (acquired when Paul George was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers).
Gallinari is a beautiful shooter who has converted on 38% of his 3-point attempts during an 11-season career with the Knicks, Nuggets and Clippers. It would be nice to watch him over the course of a whole Thunder season — or multiple seasons — because he’s such a talented scorer at 6-foot-10.
However, because Gallinari probably isn’t viewed as a long-term option in OKC, he also is expected to be dealt before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
With the season opening Wednesday at Utah, the Thunder seems intent on having big man Steven Adams more involved offensively, the 34-year-old Paul enters his 15th season, and Andre Roberson’s status remains a total mystery.
On Friday, Washington is at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the Thunder home opener. Next Sunday, Golden State visits Oklahoma City. The Warriors still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green but are without the injured Klay Thompson until February.
Also acquired by the Thunder in the George deal was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 6-6 guard and former Kentucky Wildcat.
Gilgeous-Alexander was an impressive rookie last season, and now he has the game and personality to become the new face of the Thunder organization.
The Clippers would love to have kept him, but the opportunity to pair George with Kawhi Leonard compelled Los Angeles to part with Gilgeous-Alexander.
Roberson hasn’t played since January 2018, when he sustained a major knee injury at Detroit. Before the start of training camp last month, Donovan reported OKC’s former defensive stopper could practice with “no restrictions.”
In four preseason games, however, Roberson never left the bench. While he might have a green light for stressing his leg on the practice floor, he apparently isn’t ready for game stress.
And if or when Roberson does return to the rotation, there’s no guarantee he can defend against elite scorers as he did for 4½ seasons before the injury. He’s a huge X-factor figure for the Thunder.
The drafting of Darius Bazley resulted in a “what is Presti thinking?” reaction from Thunder fans.
During the 2017-18 season, Bazley was a high school star in Ohio. During the 2018-19 season, instead of playing college basketball, he trained in preparation for the NBA draft. His selection seemed initially to have been a wasted pick on a guy presumed to be woefully unprepared for NBA competition.
Instead, now that we’ve gotten an up-close look at Bazley’s athleticism and length, along with what seems to be his confidence and healthy basketball IQ, it might ultimately prove to be a smart pick.
This is a huge-opportunity season for Tulsa native Terrance Ferguson and Hamidou Diallo, and also for guard Dennis Schroder, but Bazley may have more upside than any of the middle-of-the-roster guys.
Bazley’s rookie season likely will be the epitome of an up-and-down experience. One night, he’ll do something special. The next night, he’ll be scoreless while committing six turnovers.
With Paul at the point and with Adams getting more shots than ever before, Oklahoma City will consistently compete. With this roster, though, that means there probably will be a number of close, gut-wrenching losses.
From Durant or Westbrook, there always was the potential for 30 or 40 points. There’s not that kind of scorer on the 2019-20 Thunder roster.
When this Thunder team wins, more often than not the final score will look more like 102-99 than 122-119.