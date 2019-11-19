Bill Knight Automotive Group will be the presenting sponsor of the annual All World Awards, honoring the best high school athletes in the region, the Tulsa World announced Tuesday.
In addition, Bill Knight Lincoln and Bill Knight Ford will present the weekly Players and Athletes of the Week during the high school sports seasons.
“I think high school sports, especially in eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa metro area, are very important, and we wanted to be a part of that,“ said Bill Knight, president of Bill Knight Automotive Group. “I’m a big believer in what the Tulsa World does. I think it helps build our community. The work you do is important to Tulsa and important to us. It helps bring perspective.”
The fourth annual All World Awards will be held June 25, 2020.
“We are delighted to have such a world-class organization be the presenting sponsor for All World,” said Bernie Heller, vice president of advertising for Tulsa World Media Co. “Bill Knight Automotive Group’s commitment to Tulsa is known throughout the community and we are honored to be able to partner with them on such an impactful endeavor.”
The keynote speaker at the All World Awards banquet will be announced early next year. Previous speakers have been NFL Hall of Famer and former congressman Steve Largent; Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr.; and motivational speaker Emeka Nnaka, former football player turned advocate for the disabled.
“We have been to two of the All World banquets,” said Knight. “I’ve just been really struck by how important it is to the kids and what a great event it is to showcase great high school kids doing great things. If we can help make it better, we should do that.”
The All World Awards are presented to athletes in 20 categories: volleyball, softball, boys and girls cross country, football offense and defense, wrestling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls golf, boys and girls track, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, and baseball.
Specialty awards are presented in 10 categories: boys and girls Athlete of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, boys and girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year, boys and girls Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Sportsmanship Award, and Fans of the Year.
For information about the All World Awards, please visit the website at www.allworldawards.com.