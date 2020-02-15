Among bills passed by the House Wildlife Committee on Wednesday are one that addresses rules for trappers and falconers and one that would allow people who build and stock their own private fish ponds to fish without a state-issued fishing license.
Rep. Johnny Tadlock, R-Idabel, introduced House Bill 2883, saying, “If you have a pond that you dug, stocked and it’s your pond, you shouldn’t have to have a state fishing license.”
In a committee substitute, the bill states anglers still need a license on ponds for “commercial fishing,” which some in the committee said seemed unclear as that phrase more often refers to the catch of fish for sale rather than the act of fishing on ponds associated with a business like a resort or a pay-to-fish area associated a tourism-related business.
Tadlock said the intent was only to allow fishing for people like himself who have a small pond with nothing in it but “some mud cats and sun perch.” The bill would allow friends and family to fish on the pond without a license, as well, he said.
“If someone digs a 20-acre pond and they’re advertising for people to come up and fish, that’s a different thing,” he said.
The bill also states that people fishing ponds that were built or supported or stocked at any time with state or federal aid would still need to purchase a license.
Committee members discussed concern that game wardens would face added difficulty in enforcement, having to determine which people on which ponds need to have licenses and which ones do not.
Cost of an annual fishing license is $25 for adults and $5 for youth 16 & 17 years old. A two-day license is available for $15. Nonresident fishing license rates are $55 annually, $35 for six days or $15 for one day.
The bill passed 11-4.
The committee passed unanimously a bill introduced by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, on behalf of falconers and trappers.
House Bill 3496 strikes from state statute the annual squirrel season set from May 15 to Jan. 31 of the following year and instead puts responsibility to set annual season dates and bag limits with the Wildlife Conservation Commission through its public process.
It also strikes from statute the annual furbearer season from Dec. 1 to the last day of February the following year and states furbearers will be trapped or hunted “pursuant to rules promulgated by the Wildlife Conservation Commission.”
Talley said falconers approached him with the request because the Wildlife Department did not have flexibility to allow falconers to hunt squirrels during a period important for their birds. Trappers likewise have complained for years that rules set in statute do not allow the commission to respond to their requests to address evolving methods and population concerns in a timely manner.
“We take it out of the legislature and put it with the wildlife commission to take care of that,” Talley said.