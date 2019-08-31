There are many parallels between the bald eagle and the osprey.
Both are top-level predators that feed primarily on fish, both declined during the 1950s through the 1970s due largely to persistent pesticides in the environment, and both have recovered well with stricter regulation of pesticides and other protections.
Intensive conservation efforts helped bring Oklahoma’s nesting eagle population from zero nesting pairs in the 1980s to about 200 known pairs in 2019.
Ospreys are undergoing a similar increase in many areas of the country, including Oklahoma.
Although a common migrant through Oklahoma, ospreys rarely nested here, with just two credible nest records known from the twentieth century.
More recently, particularly in the past 15 years, ospreys have been noted with increasing regularity in Oklahoma during the nesting season, and several nests have been seen.
These birds are likely moving into the state from established nesting areas in Arkansas. Another major change for ospreys has been widespread adaptation to nesting on manmade objects such as utility towers or other structures near water.
Artificial nesting platforms are also readily used by ospreys and have been employed for both reintroductions and conservation where natural nest sites are becoming scarce.