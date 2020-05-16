With a total population of only about 8,000 birds, piping plovers are a rare spring and fall migrant in Oklahoma, and one that must be looked at carefully to distinguish it from other small and more common plovers.
The piping plover is a small shorebird that nests along the Atlantic Coast, Great Lakes, and in the northern Great Plains.
It is either endangered or threatened, depending on which of two subspecies or three main populations is being referred to.
Intensive conservation efforts in critical nesting areas and a good nesting season on the East Coast last year have helped.
Most Oklahoma sightings have come from central and northeastern parts of the state and the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge, but there are observations from all regions.
Look for them on mudflats or sandy beaches as they run back and forth, stopping to grab insects, small crustaceans or snails.
A short nesting season to the north means that fall migration is underway by late July, only a couple of months after they have passed though Oklahoma in the spring.
Heading south, they spend the winter along the southern Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.
Dan Reinking is a senior biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. Contact him at dan@suttoncenter.org or visit suttoncenter.org.