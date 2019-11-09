Many kinds of native worms inhabit North America. A number of species present today, including the common earthworm — or night crawler as it is often called — are not native to the U.S., and create ecological problems in forested areas, but in your vegetable garden they may perform useful services in soil nutrient recycling, soil aeration and water infiltration.
Worms also provide food for many species of animals besides what may be the night crawler’s iconic North American predator, the American robin.
The photo accompanying this column depicts a migratory shorebird, the black-bellied plover feasting on a worm. Black-bellied plovers are widely distributed globally, but in North America they migrate twice each year between Alaska or northern Canada in our summer to locations within a large range spanning parts of North, Central and South America during our winter.
These journeys are fueled by a variety of invertebrates, including worms, which provide protein, minerals and calories for pre-migratory fattening as well as for daily energy needs.
Black-bellied plovers also frequently forage at night, something that may be essential for them, especially during winter. Even so, they may lose weight during stressful periods of winter weather.
Dan Reinking is a senior biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. Contact him at dan@suttoncenter.org or visit suttoncenter.org.