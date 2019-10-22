The Tulsa Biscuits won the Metro Tulsa Baseball Association 2019 championship series. Managed by Jeremiah Clark and Jerry Jacobson, the Biscuits finished the season 12-6, but went 5-0 in the playoffs, topping the Astros in the quarterfinals, the Liners in the semifinals and the Green Monsters in the championship series.
TRENDING NOW
-
High schools: Texhoma TD catch is a SportsCenter Top 10 play
-
Bill Haisten: On the brink of bigger money, Alex Grinch of 2019 resembles Bob Stoops of 1998
-
OU football: Sooner Schooner crashes during touchdown celebration
-
High school football: Big, fast Mason Gilkey is explosive receiving target for Pawhuska's Class A No. 4 Huskies
-
High schools: Poteau's dominating Vaka Tuifua reaching a `different level' after move from Alaska
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Latest Local Offers
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, all types of concrete, wood rot, replacement & painting. Financing Avail.
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.